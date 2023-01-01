LEONARD — Legacy Christian Academy of Frisco and the Whitesboro Lady Bearcats captured the top two titles at the 61st annual Leonard Holiday Basketball Tournament on Friday.
Legacy, which is ranked No. 10 among the state's Class 5A private schools, outscored host Leonard 69-42 in the boys championship game. Chase Collins and Nathan Bachman both pumped in 18 points to lead the victors while Jack Murray added 12 points as Legacy improved to 20-7 for the season.
Ethan Richardson led Leonard with 12 points, Russell Murphy tossed in 10 and Brayden Harris added 7.
Class 3A Whitesboro outdefensed No. 4 state-ranked Dodd City of Class A 35-28 in the girls gold bracket championship game. Whitesboro outscored Dodd City 18-7 in the fourth quarter.
Alison Muntz led the victors and all scorers with 18 points. Za'Niyah Shaw tossed in 11 points.
Lindsey Mauppin paced Dodd City with 15 points and Addyson Chaney added 9.
Caddo Mills downed Wolfe City 77-69 in the boys third-place game. Jovan Danner tossed in 13 points to lead Caddo Mills, while Luke Rybicki and Tripp Gilbreath both added 11 and Cade Swinson and John Batson scored 9 each.
Brett Nix gunned in a game-high 34 points for Wolfe City and Shane White added 14.
Lone Oak outlasted Caddo Mills 36-32 to win the girls silver bracket at the Leonard tournament. Sallie Moser paced Lone Oak with 15 points and Maddie Nichol added 10.
Arika West led Caddo Mills with 12 points and McKenzie Davis added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.