The Greenville Independent School District is offering a number of free sports camps this summer.
There’s also a two-day free football camp offered by former Greenville Lion John Franklin-Myers, who is a defensive end playing for the New York Jets.
The first day of Franklin-Myers’ third annual football camp is for offensive and defensive linemen in grades nine through 12 and it is planned for June 2 from 6 to 9 p.m. at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium in Greenville.
The second day of Franklin-Myers’ football camp is for youths grades 1-8 and is scheduled for June 3 from 9 a.m. to noon at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium. Registration opens at 8 a.m. Lunch will be provided and there will be photo and autograph sessions for the campers only.
Both camps had pre-registration that ended on Tuesday.
Franklin-Myers played football and basketball and ran on the track and field team for the Greenville Lions from 2011-13. He was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2018 draft after recording 130 career tackles at Stephen F. Austin, including 37 1/2 tackles for losses.
He sacked New England quarterback Tom Brady, forcing a fumble in the 2019 Super Bowl though the Rams lost 13-3.
Franklin-Myers has played two seasons for the Jets, racking up 38 tackles during the 2022 season, including five sacks.
The GISD is offering six sports camps from June 5-8 for GISD students in grades three to nine.
A girls soccer camp is from 9:40 to 10:40 a.m. A boys basketball camp is from 9:40-10:40 a.m.
A softball camp is from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. and so is a boys soccer camp.
Baseball and girls basketball camps are from 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.
Volleyball and tennis camps are planned from June 24-27 and there’s a football camp planned for July 31-Aug. 3, also for GISD students entering grades three to nine.
