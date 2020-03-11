CADDO MILLS — The Caddo Mills Youth Sports Association will be hosting a free basketball clinic for boys and girls in kindergarten up to the sixth grade.
The clinic is set for 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Caddo Mills High School gymnasium and will be conducted by the national 3-point record-holder Davis Moore and his fiancee Jillian Jones.
Moore was a 5-9 point guard for Martin’s Mill, earning all-state honors and later went on to play four years of college basketball for the UT Tyler Patriots. He is currently a coach at Point University in Georgia.
Moore is known for his hard work ethic, getting to practice two hours before school in the morning to practice during his high school career. Moore and Jones will stress during the clinic how important it is to work hard as well as teaching proper basketball skills. Kids from all over ages K-6 are welcome to be apart of this basketball clinic.
Interested parents are asked to text their child’s name, gender and age to 903-720-9670.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.