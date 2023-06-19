FRISCO — Four Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field student-athletes have earned academic all-Southland Conference honors.
Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia), who won two conference championships in 2022-23 is the lone honoree on the men’s side, while Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France), Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) and Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) were the honorees on the women’s side.
Edwin won the 200-meter dash in 21.04 seconds at the Southland indoor championships, while finishing as the runner-up in the 200 dash outdoors (20.56) and the 4x400 meter relay indoors (3:14.08). He also anchored the Lions’ winning 4x100-meter relay (39.38) at the outdoor conference meet and was also third in the 100 dash outdoors (10.16) and was fifth in the 60 dash indoors (6.77). A 2023 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honoree, Edwin is a business administration major.
Khenfar is a health kinesiology and sport studies major, also being selected to CSC Academic All-District team and was part of the 4x400 relay-winning team (3:44.66) at the Southland indoor championships and part of the runner-up 4x400 relay (3:37.97) at the outdoor championships. Khenfar was also fourth in the 4x100 relay outdoors (45.60), seventh in the 100 dash outdoors (11.74), seventh in the 60 dash indoors and eighth in the 200 dash indoors.
Ndukwe was also part of the 4x400 meter indoor championship and the runner up finish to close out the outdoor championships. She also finished as the runner-up in the 400 hurdles (59.14) at the outdoor championships and was sixth in the 400 dash (55.96) at the indoor championships. She is a health kinesiology & sport studies major and a CSC Academic All-District honoree.
Maury is a liberal studies major and collected three medals at conference championships during the 2022-23 season. Maury was part of the 4x400 relay winning team at the indoor championships, while finishing third in the indoor pentathlon and second in the outdoor high jump (5-6). She was also fourth in the 400 hurdles outdoors (1:01.56).
The All-Academic teams are voted on by head coaches, sports information directors and academic/compliance staff members from each Southland Conference institution. Student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA, have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution to qualify for All-Academic selection, and have competed in at least 50 % of their team’s meets. Fifty % of those nominated earn the honor.
