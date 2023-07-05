A&M-Commerce Sports
EUGENE, Ore. — Four athletes associated with the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field program are to compete at the 2023 Toyota USA Track and Field Outdoor Championships this week at Hayward Field.
Lion alums Joseph Brown (Mansfield), Justin Lewis (Lynn, Mass.) and J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) are to compete in the main USATF Championships, while current Lion Leah Pettis (McKinney North) is going to run in the USATF Under-20 Championships.
Brown is the first Lion that will compete on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. pacific (5:30 p.m. central) in the men’s discus. The 2019 NCAA Division II outdoor national champion has a seed mark of 63.55 meters (208-5 1/2), which is seventh-best in the field.
Smith, the 2023 Southland Conference Athlete of the Year, runs the first round of the men’s 100-meter dash at 4:30 p.m. pacific (6:30 p.m. central) on Thursday. His seed time of 10.09 seconds ranks 21st in the field.
The finals for the 100-meter dash are set for 7:02 p.m. pacific (9:02 p.m. central) on Friday.
Smith won the NCAA Division II national championship in the 100 last year and won the U.S. indoor title in the 60-meter dash in 6.53 seconds. He was also the conference champion in the 100 (9.92 wind-aided) and 200 (20.32) this past May.
Lewis competes in the men’s high jump on Sunday at 5:05 p.m. pacific (7:02 p.m. central). Lewis, an All-American jumper for the Lions, is seeded 12th in the field.
Pettis, who was a finalist in both the women’s 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash at the Southland Conference Championships, including a runner-up finish in the 100-meter dash, is set to compete in both races at the U20 championships.
The first round of the women’s U20 100-meter dash is set for Saturday at 1:44 p.m. pacific (3:44 p.m. central), followed by the finals at 4:16 p.m. pacific (6:16 p.m. central). Her seed time is tied for 21st in the field.
The women’s U20 200-meter dash first round is scheduled for Sunday at 2:41 p.m. pacific (4:41 p.m. central) and the finals are at 4:46 p.m. pacific (6:46 p.m. central). She is seeded 23rd in the event.
All events can be watched on USATF.TV+. If Smith qualifies for the 100-meter dash on finals on Friday night, that race will be broadcasted on CNBC and Peacock.
