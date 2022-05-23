  Four players who helped the 43-15 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions win the Lone Star Conference softball tournament have earned first-team all-conference honors.

  Pitcher Emily Otto, pitcher-designated player Alyssa LeBlanc, third baseman Madison Schaefer and shortstop Sabrina Anguiano were named to the first team.

  Second baseman Leo Terry made the all-freshman team.

Otto, a graduate student from Lamar Consolidated, finished the season with a 21-4 record and a 2.64 earned run average. She allowed 136 hits and 59 walks in 167 1/3 inning with 160 strikeouts.

  LeBlanc, a sophomore from Katy, went 16-9 on the mound with a 2.58 ERA. She threw two no-hitters this season and allowed 115 hits and 43 walks with 183 strikeouts in 146 3/4 innings. LeBlanc also batted .309 with a team-high 13 home runs and 41 runs batted in.

  Schaefer, a junior from Frisco Independence, led the Lions with a .371 batting average. She finished with 12 homers and a team-high 45 runs batted in. Schaefer had a .966 fielding percentage with only four errors in 116 carries. She recorded 46 putouts and 66 assists and also turned six double plays.

  Anguiano batted a second-best .366 with 10 homers and 34 runs batted in. The senior from Riverside, California had a .926 fielding percentage with nine errors in 122 chances. She recorded 47 putouts and 66 assists and turned eight double plays.

   Terry, who was a two-time state champion at Emory Rains, batted .295 for the season and led the Lions with 45 runs and 29 stolen bases. Terry’s fielding percentage was .984 with only three errors in 183 chances. She recorded 100 putouts and 80 assists. She turned six double plays.

  Angelo State’s Paxton Scheurer, who leads the LSC in home runs (23) and runs batted in (72), earned the most valuable player award for the LSC.

           2022 All-Lone Star Conference

              Women’s Softball Team

  Player of the year — Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State

  Pitcher of the  year — Taylor Franco, Lubbock Christian

  Freshman of the year — Kaiden Boren, Cameron

  Newcomer of the year — Tatum Goff, UT Tyler

  Coach of the year — Mike Reed, UT Tyler

               FIRST TEAM

P   Taylor Franco         Lubbock Christian           Sr.

P   Emily Otto             Texas A&M-Commerce    Gr.

P   Tatum Goff            UT Tyler                         So.

C   Ashley Perez          UT Tyler                         Sr.

1B  Matisen Onofrei     Texas A&M-Kingsville      Jr.

2B  Jayme Johns          St. Mary’s                      Sr.

SS  Brooke Makemson  Lubbock Christian           Sr.

3B  Paxton Scheurer     Angelo State                  Gr.

OF  Savannah Wysocki  Lubbock Christian           Sr.

Of  Jory Cervantes        Texas A&M-Kingsville      Jr.

OF  Loren Kelly             Texas A&M-Kingsville     Sr.

OF  Brittni Rufus           West Texas A&M            So.

OF  Ruby Salzman         West Texas A&M           Sr.

DP  Angela Donaldson    Lubbock Christian         Gr.

UT  Courtney Plocheck    UT Tyler                      So.

2B  Ashlyn Lerma           Angelo State                Jr.

P   Genesis Armendariz   Angelo State                So.

IF  Kasey Flores              Lubbock Christian         Sr.

DP  Aaliyah Brown           Oklahoma Christian      So.

3B  Brooklin Bain             Oklahoma Christian      So.

DP/p Alyssa LeBlanc         Texas A&M-Commerce  So.

3B  Madison Schaefer        Texas A&M-Commerce  Jr.

SS  Sabrina Anguiano        Texas A&M-Commerce  Sr.

3B  Aaliyah Ortiz               Texas A&M-Kingsville    So.

3B  Diana Murtha              West Texas A&M           Jr.

                  SECOND TEAM

DP  Ashlynn Box                Angelo State                So.

OF  Lindsey Evans             Angelo State                 Fr.

UT  Breley Webb               Cameron                       Sr.

C   Kaiden Boren               Cameron                       Sr.

SS  Khmari Edwards          Cameron                        Sr.

P  Maxine Valdez               Lubbock Christian           Jr.

C/3B Tyla Lee                   Lubbock Christian           Gr.

UT Kylie Janzen                Oklahoma Christian         So.

P  Catalina Cavazos          St. Mary’s                        Jr.

OF  Victoria Aldridge         St. Mary’s                       Sr.

P  Beth Montes                 Texas A&M-Kingsville       So.

2B  Jennifer Giesey           Texas A&M-Kingsville       Sr.

SS  Kayla Gonzales           Texas A&M-Kingsville       So.

P  Saidi Casillo                 Texas A&M-Kingsville        Jr.

P  Heidi Vortherms           West Texas A&M               Fr.

                         THIRD TEAM

2B  Skylar Herrera               Lubbock Christian            Jr.

C/1B Tiarra Delrosario          Lubbock Christian            Jr.

C  Bailey Brenek                   Midwestern State            Jr.

SS  Chloe Woodward             Oklahoma Christian         So.

P   Grace Anderson                Oklahoma Christian         Fr.

P  Kali Crandall                      Oklahoma Christian         Sr.

C  Whitney Walde                  Oklahoma Christian         So.

3B  Genisa Marrero-Carter      St. Edward’s                   Sr.

3B  Heather Ruiz                    Texas A&M-International Sr.

SS Bayli Simon                      UT Tyler                         Sr.

2B  Mak Dominguez               UT Tyler                          Sr.

OF  Michelle Arias                  UT Tyler                          So.

P  Sarah Gartman                  UT Tyler                          Sr.

1B Gabriella Valforte              West Texas A&M              So.

           ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

C   Kaiden Boren               Cameron

P/UT Lisette Urquidez        Eastern New Mexico

P  Grace Anderson            Oklahoma Christian

IF  Megan Morris              St. Edward’s

2B  Leo Terry                   Texas A&M-Commerce

P  Carissa De Los Santos   Texas A&M-Kingsville

IF  Rylee Oborski              Texas A&M-Kingsville

OF  Nya Brown                 Texas Woman’s    

P  Kaylee Davis                 UT Tyler    

P  Heidi Vortherms            West Texas A&M

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you