Four players who helped the 43-15 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions win the Lone Star Conference softball tournament have earned first-team all-conference honors.
Pitcher Emily Otto, pitcher-designated player Alyssa LeBlanc, third baseman Madison Schaefer and shortstop Sabrina Anguiano were named to the first team.
Second baseman Leo Terry made the all-freshman team.
Otto, a graduate student from Lamar Consolidated, finished the season with a 21-4 record and a 2.64 earned run average. She allowed 136 hits and 59 walks in 167 1/3 inning with 160 strikeouts.
LeBlanc, a sophomore from Katy, went 16-9 on the mound with a 2.58 ERA. She threw two no-hitters this season and allowed 115 hits and 43 walks with 183 strikeouts in 146 3/4 innings. LeBlanc also batted .309 with a team-high 13 home runs and 41 runs batted in.
Schaefer, a junior from Frisco Independence, led the Lions with a .371 batting average. She finished with 12 homers and a team-high 45 runs batted in. Schaefer had a .966 fielding percentage with only four errors in 116 carries. She recorded 46 putouts and 66 assists and also turned six double plays.
Anguiano batted a second-best .366 with 10 homers and 34 runs batted in. The senior from Riverside, California had a .926 fielding percentage with nine errors in 122 chances. She recorded 47 putouts and 66 assists and turned eight double plays.
Terry, who was a two-time state champion at Emory Rains, batted .295 for the season and led the Lions with 45 runs and 29 stolen bases. Terry’s fielding percentage was .984 with only three errors in 183 chances. She recorded 100 putouts and 80 assists. She turned six double plays.
Angelo State’s Paxton Scheurer, who leads the LSC in home runs (23) and runs batted in (72), earned the most valuable player award for the LSC.
2022 All-Lone Star Conference
Women’s Softball Team
Player of the year — Paxton Scheurer, Angelo State
Pitcher of the year — Taylor Franco, Lubbock Christian
Freshman of the year — Kaiden Boren, Cameron
Newcomer of the year — Tatum Goff, UT Tyler
Coach of the year — Mike Reed, UT Tyler
FIRST TEAM
P Taylor Franco Lubbock Christian Sr.
P Emily Otto Texas A&M-Commerce Gr.
P Tatum Goff UT Tyler So.
C Ashley Perez UT Tyler Sr.
1B Matisen Onofrei Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr.
2B Jayme Johns St. Mary’s Sr.
SS Brooke Makemson Lubbock Christian Sr.
3B Paxton Scheurer Angelo State Gr.
OF Savannah Wysocki Lubbock Christian Sr.
Of Jory Cervantes Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr.
OF Loren Kelly Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr.
OF Brittni Rufus West Texas A&M So.
OF Ruby Salzman West Texas A&M Sr.
DP Angela Donaldson Lubbock Christian Gr.
UT Courtney Plocheck UT Tyler So.
2B Ashlyn Lerma Angelo State Jr.
P Genesis Armendariz Angelo State So.
IF Kasey Flores Lubbock Christian Sr.
DP Aaliyah Brown Oklahoma Christian So.
3B Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian So.
DP/p Alyssa LeBlanc Texas A&M-Commerce So.
3B Madison Schaefer Texas A&M-Commerce Jr.
SS Sabrina Anguiano Texas A&M-Commerce Sr.
3B Aaliyah Ortiz Texas A&M-Kingsville So.
3B Diana Murtha West Texas A&M Jr.
SECOND TEAM
DP Ashlynn Box Angelo State So.
OF Lindsey Evans Angelo State Fr.
UT Breley Webb Cameron Sr.
C Kaiden Boren Cameron Sr.
SS Khmari Edwards Cameron Sr.
P Maxine Valdez Lubbock Christian Jr.
C/3B Tyla Lee Lubbock Christian Gr.
UT Kylie Janzen Oklahoma Christian So.
P Catalina Cavazos St. Mary’s Jr.
OF Victoria Aldridge St. Mary’s Sr.
P Beth Montes Texas A&M-Kingsville So.
2B Jennifer Giesey Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr.
SS Kayla Gonzales Texas A&M-Kingsville So.
P Saidi Casillo Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr.
P Heidi Vortherms West Texas A&M Fr.
THIRD TEAM
2B Skylar Herrera Lubbock Christian Jr.
C/1B Tiarra Delrosario Lubbock Christian Jr.
C Bailey Brenek Midwestern State Jr.
SS Chloe Woodward Oklahoma Christian So.
P Grace Anderson Oklahoma Christian Fr.
P Kali Crandall Oklahoma Christian Sr.
C Whitney Walde Oklahoma Christian So.
3B Genisa Marrero-Carter St. Edward’s Sr.
3B Heather Ruiz Texas A&M-International Sr.
SS Bayli Simon UT Tyler Sr.
2B Mak Dominguez UT Tyler Sr.
OF Michelle Arias UT Tyler So.
P Sarah Gartman UT Tyler Sr.
1B Gabriella Valforte West Texas A&M So.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
C Kaiden Boren Cameron
P/UT Lisette Urquidez Eastern New Mexico
P Grace Anderson Oklahoma Christian
IF Megan Morris St. Edward’s
2B Leo Terry Texas A&M-Commerce
P Carissa De Los Santos Texas A&M-Kingsville
IF Rylee Oborski Texas A&M-Kingsville
OF Nya Brown Texas Woman’s
P Kaylee Davis UT Tyler
P Heidi Vortherms West Texas A&M
