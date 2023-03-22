Two Royse City teams and one each from Greenville and Caddo Mills are headed to the University Interscholastic League soccer playoffs.
The Greenville Lions beat Princeton 4-2 in the regular season finale on Friday night to lock up third place in District 13-5A soccer and a playoff spot. The Lions went 7-5 in district play to finish third behind 11-1 Lucas Lovejoy and 9-3 McKinney North.
The 9-6 Lions are to open the bi-district playoffs at 7:15 p.m. on Friday at Beverly Humphrey Stadium in Lancaster against 15-3-2 Red Oak from District 14-5A.
Caleb Salazar scored two goals and had an assist to lead the Lions and also earn the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week award.
Archer Odeneal scored the Lions’ first goal off an assist by Bryan Rodriguez.
Salazar scored the second goal unassisted and set up Rodriguez for the third goal.
Salazar scored the Lions’ final goal off an assist by Alexander Perez.
Greenville also reached reached the playoffs last year as the third-place team in District 13-5A.
“To go back to back with only six varsity players (returning from last year), that says a lot about this group,” said Lions coach Christopher James. “It’s a great feat. Nobody we play is going to be an easy opponent. Not in D-FW soccer.
“It’s hard to put into words how proud I am of them. I’ve coached most of these kids since since they were in the sixth grade. Getting to see them grow up, they’re like my kids.”
James first worked with many of the Lions as a sixth grade physical education teacher in Greenville.
Led by Chris Deamon, Red Oak finished second in District 14-5A to Ennis with a 9-2-1 record. Deamon leads all 5A players in the Metroplex with 36 goals to go with nine assists.
The Royse City Lady Bulldogs and Bulldogs are both headed to the Class 6A soccer playoffs for the first time in school history.
Royse City, which moved up from Class 5A, made the bi-district playoffs out of District 10-6A in both the girls and boys division.
The Lady Bulldogs shook off a 4-0 loss to Rockwall in the home finale on March 14 to beat North Forney 1-0 on Friday. Royse City improved to 8-11-1 for the season and 3-8-1 in district play, and will advance as the fourth seed from District 10-6A.
The Lady Bulldogs are to face 23-0 Wylie East at 6 p.m. Thursday at Wylie Stadium in Wylie.
Wylie East swept through District 9-6A play undefeated at 16-0, outscoring its opponents 103-3.
Amaya Dawkins leads Wylie East with 32 goals and 30 assists, while Reagan Hollis has produced 25 goals and 13 assists.
The Bulldogs whipped North Forney 4-1 on Friday to finish third in the District 10-6A standings at 6-5-1.
Royse City is to play Sachse at 8 p.m. Friday at Frasier Middle School in Mesquite. Sachse wound up second to Naaman Forest in District 9-6A.
The 18-4-2 Caddo Mills Lady Foxes, who advanced to the third round of the Class 4A girls playoffs in each of the two previous season, are headed back into the playoffs again after finishing third in District 12-4A at 8-3-1. The Lady Foxes finished behind 10-1-1 Mabank and 10-2 Sunnyvale.
Caddo Mills is to play 13-9-1 Anna at 6 p.m. Thursday at Lucas Lovejoy’s Leopard Stadium. Anna was second to defending state champion Celina in 11-4A with an 8-2 record.
