Four local teams won their girls bi-district basketball playoff games and will be playing in area games tonight.
Royse City whipped Waco University 78-48 in a 5A game. The Lady Bulldogs, who are 12th in the state rankings, improved to 32-3 for the season and will play Lufkin, a 43-37 winner over Marshall, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area round at Tyler Junior College.
Nevaeh Zavala fired in 22 points to lead Royse City to victory. Maggie Hutka finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Kayla Kimbrough added 10 points, while Nicole Weaver and Alexia Lohman tossed in seven each and Shelby Aldridge and Abby Arnwine scored six each.
Caddo Mills slipped past Mabank 48-47 in a Class 4A game. The Lady Foxes, now 27-7 for the season, advanced to the area round to play Paris, a 55-44 winner over Lindale. Their area game is planned for 6 p.m. Friday at Rains High School in Emory.
Kayanna Cox keyed Caddo Mills’ comeback from 12 points down, scoring 18 of her team-high 23 points in the fourth quarter. Marisa Richardson also tossed in 10 points for Caddo Mills, while Abigail Roach and Brailey Hardison both added six points.
Savannah Wagner led Mabank and all scorers with 28 points.
Cumby downed Detroit 55-33 in a 2A game. Cumby, now 25-8 for the season, will head to area to play No. 6 state-ranked Muenster, which won its bi-district game 63-21 over Wolfe City. Cumby’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday in Van Alstyne.
Neely Hammond doubled for Cumby with 32 points and 12 rebounds. Azlyn Hornsby tossed in nine points and Ashlyn Hudson added eight for Cumby.
Boles claimed its 2A game 42-23 over Rivercrest and will advance to the area round to play Sam Rayburn at 6 p.m. Friday at Paris High School. Sam Rayburn won its bi-district game 34-31 over Lindsay. The Lady Rebels have beaten Bland 39-35 once this season.
Lone Oak lost its 2A playoff game, 30-22 to No. 14 ranked Pottsboro, which is now 31-4 for the season.
Bland, which beat Wolfe City 54-41 on Saturday in Greenville to claim the third playoff seed in District 14-2A, lost 72-44 to Alvord, which is now 23-11 for the season. Bland finshed at 24-8.
Campbell dropped its bi-district game to Bloomburg, 64-14. Bloomburg improved to 23-9 for the season.
UIL girls basketball playoffs
Bi-district
Class 5A — Royse City 78, Waco University 48
Class 4A — Caddo Mills 48, Mabank 47
Class 3A — Pottsboro 30, Lone Oak 22
Class 2A — Alvord 72, Bland 44
Class 2A — Muenster 63, Wolfe City 21
Class 2A — Cumby 55, Detroit 33
Class 2A — Boles 42, Rivercrest 23
Class A — Bloomburg 64, Campbell 14
Area
Class 5A — Royse City vs. Lufkin, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Tyler Junior College.
Class 4A — Caddo Mills vs. Paris, 6 p.m. Friday, Rains High School, Emory.
Class 2A — Cumby vs. Muenster, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Van Alstyne.
Class 2A — Boles vs. Sam Rayburn, 6 p.m. Friday, Paris High School.
