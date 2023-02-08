Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Rockwall and Hunt Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan. * WHEN...Until late tomorrow evening. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. Some farm and cattle industries will be flooded. Some rural roads will be underwater. Water will be over the road and the FM 1565 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 16.9 feet. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning and continue gradually falling over the next several days. &&