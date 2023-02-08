Four Greenville seniors signed letters of intent with universities on Monday during a formal ceremony in the high school gymnasium.
Football player Micah Simpson signed with West Texas A&M, volleyball player Sydney Walker signed with Tyler Junior College, football player Andrew Ibarra signed with McMurry of Abilene and football player Jamoriyon Stephenson signed with Crown College of Minnesota.
“I’m happy for them,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “Excited about their opportunities. This is a chance for them to represent Greenville.”
Duke pointed out this moment wouldn’t be possible “without an education” on the part of the student-athletes and the cooperation of the coaches, parents, administrators and teachers. He also said it helps that the school district has just one so high school that "everybody’s on the same team."
Simpson shared the utility player of the year award in District 7-5A-II after rushing for 1,472 yards and 21 touchdowns and passing for 555 yards and five scores. He also caught eight passes for 115 yards and a TD.
Simpson also earned Texas Built Ford Tough Class 5A athlete of the week honors after rushing for a school-record 444 yards and six touchdowns during the Lions’ 42-31 victory over Frisco Liberty.
Ibarra was one of the Lions’ top offensive linemen and handled the punting duties for most of the past two seasons.
Stephenson was one of the Lions’ top defensive backs.
Walker earned numerous all-district honors as a setter, setting for 2,663 assists in her four-year varsity career to go with 1,257 digs and 95 blocks on defense and 460 kills on offense.
“She’s made a huge impact on our program for four years,” said Lady Lions coach Jenna Sickels. “She’s definitely going to leave a hole. I would expect she’ll contribute as a freshman over there in a big way.”
All four athletes have competed in other sports. Simpson is a member of the Lions’ basketball team that is currently challenging for a playoff spot. Walker has played softball. Ibarra’s played baseball and Stephenson has competed in track and field, as has Simpson.
West Texas A&M, which is a member of the Lone Star Conference, went 5-6 in football last season. McMurry was 1-9 in football. Crown College was 3-7. Tyler Junior College finished with 2022 volleyball season with a 19-19 record.
The signing ceremony was pushed back several days due to inclement weather.
