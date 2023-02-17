Yadira Elias passes it for Bland

Yadira Elias passes the ball to a Bland teammate during the Bland tournament earlier this season. The 25-3 Lady Tigers are to face Detroit in an area playoff at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Leonard. 

 David Claybourn | Herald-Banner

  Four area teams opened the University Interscholastic League state basketball playoffs with bi-district wins.

  Royse City, in its first season in Class 6A whipped Rowlett 57-33 and advanced to area to play Cedar Hill, a 56-37 winner over Bryan.

  Cedar Hill then ended the Lady Bulldogs' season with a 57-37 victory on Thursday in Rowlett. 

  Nicole Weaver led the Lady Bulldogs in that game with 15 points, Kayla Kimbrough scored 14 and Destiny Alexander added 6 points.

  Jadyn Atchison led Cedar Hill and all scorers with 22 points. Cailan Hale scored 15 points.

  Royse City finished at 25-11 for the season, including district and bi-district championships in its first season in Class 6A.

  The 25-3 Bland Lady Tigers rolled to a 60-24 Class 2A bi-district win over Era and will play Detroit in an area playoff game at 6:30 p.m. in Leonard. Detroit slipped past Alba-Golden 34-33 to win its bi-district playoff.

  Wolfe City won its 2A bi-district playoff game over Collinsville, 50-38. The 27-10 Lady Wolves will face Cooper at 6 p.m. Friday at Greenville High School. Cooper, which is 26-10 for the season, won its bi-district playoff 74-18 over Maud. Cooper led 24-3 after the first quarter. 

  The 22-13 Boles Lady Hornets won 61-47 over Rivercrest and will face 26-7 Muenster at 6 p.m. Friday in Bonham. Muenster won its playoff game, 53-29 over Whitewright.

  Commerce, Lone Oak and Campbell dropped their bi-district playoff games.

             University Interscholastic League

             Girls State Basketball Playoffs

               Class 6A

              Bi-district

Royse City 57, Rowlett 33

              Area

Cedar Hill 57, Royse City 37.

           Class 3A

          Bi-district

Gunter 65, Commerce 33

Pottsboro 52, Lone Oak 34

          Class 2A

          Bi-district

Bland 60, Era 24

Wolfe City 50, Collinsville 38

Boles 61, Rivercrest 47

           Area

Bland vs. Detroit, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Leonard

Wolfe City vs. Cooper, 6 p.m. Friday, Greenville

Boles vs. Muenster, 6 p.m. Friday, Bonham

      Class A bi-district

Avinger 45, Campbell 39

