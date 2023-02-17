Four area teams opened the University Interscholastic League state basketball playoffs with bi-district wins.
Royse City, in its first season in Class 6A whipped Rowlett 57-33 and advanced to area to play Cedar Hill, a 56-37 winner over Bryan.
Cedar Hill then ended the Lady Bulldogs' season with a 57-37 victory on Thursday in Rowlett.
Nicole Weaver led the Lady Bulldogs in that game with 15 points, Kayla Kimbrough scored 14 and Destiny Alexander added 6 points.
Jadyn Atchison led Cedar Hill and all scorers with 22 points. Cailan Hale scored 15 points.
Royse City finished at 25-11 for the season, including district and bi-district championships in its first season in Class 6A.
The 25-3 Bland Lady Tigers rolled to a 60-24 Class 2A bi-district win over Era and will play Detroit in an area playoff game at 6:30 p.m. in Leonard. Detroit slipped past Alba-Golden 34-33 to win its bi-district playoff.
Wolfe City won its 2A bi-district playoff game over Collinsville, 50-38. The 27-10 Lady Wolves will face Cooper at 6 p.m. Friday at Greenville High School. Cooper, which is 26-10 for the season, won its bi-district playoff 74-18 over Maud. Cooper led 24-3 after the first quarter.
The 22-13 Boles Lady Hornets won 61-47 over Rivercrest and will face 26-7 Muenster at 6 p.m. Friday in Bonham. Muenster won its playoff game, 53-29 over Whitewright.
Commerce, Lone Oak and Campbell dropped their bi-district playoff games.
University Interscholastic League
Girls State Basketball Playoffs
Class 6A
Bi-district
Royse City 57, Rowlett 33
Area
Cedar Hill 57, Royse City 37.
Class 3A
Bi-district
Gunter 65, Commerce 33
Pottsboro 52, Lone Oak 34
Class 2A
Bi-district
Bland 60, Era 24
Wolfe City 50, Collinsville 38
Boles 61, Rivercrest 47
Area
Bland vs. Detroit, 6:30 p.m. Friday, Leonard
Wolfe City vs. Cooper, 6 p.m. Friday, Greenville
Boles vs. Muenster, 6 p.m. Friday, Bonham
Class A bi-district
Avinger 45, Campbell 39
