Commerce resident Josh Manck got quite a jolt when he was watching the Texas Rangers’ baseball game on TV on Monday and saw his father Lynn get hit in the head by a foul ball.
Actually it wasn’t Lynn Manck’s real head that received the blow. The head on his DoppelRanger cutout.
Oakland catcher Sean Murphy nailed the DoppelRanger with a foul ball off Murphy’s bat that landed in the bleachers near the left-field foul pole in the second inning.
“I wasn’t even paying attention and he hit it and I went, ‘Oh, that’s my Dad,’” said Josh, who is a Senior Associate Athletic Director at Texas A&M-Commerce.
Josh and his four sisters purchased their dad’s DoppelRanger in honor of the Gilmer resident’s 78th birthday.
When Josh realized that it was his father’s DoppelRanger that got hit he broke out in laughter.
“I was just howling,” he said. “Funniest thing I’ve ever seen. We were joking that he has bad hands (the DoppelRanger naturally didn’t catch the foul ball). He said today he had a headache.”
Once he realized that his dad’s cutout face was the one that was hit, Josh called his father.
“I think they were watching and didn’t realize that it happened,” he said.
Josh got some video of the foul ball and shared it with his dad and also posted it on Facebook.
Major League Baseball teams have been placing the fan cutouts in stadiums around the league since the teams are playing games in mostly empty stadiums. Proceeds from the Rangers’ DoppelRanger sales benefit the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation.
The remarkable thing about this cutout hit was that it was the first game for Lynn Manck’s face to appear at a Ranger game this season at Globe Life Park. Josh and his fiancee Allison have had cutouts up in the stands all season and have yet to get hit by foul balls. Their faces are behind third base.
“Especially the first day,” said Josh. “I’ve been out there all season.”
The Rangers won the game 3-2 as Murphy went 0-for-3 at the plate.
