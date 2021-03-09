The Greenville Lions held Forney scoreless for nearly 76 minutes in District 13-5A soccer on Friday night though playing a man down for the last 25 minutes following a red card.
The Jackrabbits finally broke through with 4:02 remaining as Sergio Ruiz blasted through a shot from about 18 yards to give Forney a 1-0 victory at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Forney improved to 6-7-6 for the season and 5-4-2 in district play. The Jackrabbits remained in the running for one of four district playoff spots.
Greenville fell to 2-18-2 overall and 0-9-2 in district play.
“I can’t criticize their effort,” said Lions coach Chris James. “They played their hearts out.”
Lion goalkeeper Greg Just made numerous saves, some of them diving stops, to keep Forney off the scoreboard up until Ruiz’s shot.
The Lions lost a player to a red card after a confrontation on the field with 25:55 remaning that brought a halt to the action. A couple of players from both teams were in a shoving match and angry words were exchanged before order was restored. The Lions lost a player to a red card following the confrontation but Forney did not.
Just made three more big saves though the Lions were a man short before Ruiz scored.
The Lions’ offense was unable to convert on several scoring opportunities with a full team of 11 players and with just 10.
“We haven’t scored enough goals,” said James. “We have been competitive in just about every game. We just haven’t found the back of the net. That’s one of those things we’ve got to work on in the offseason.”
James is already looking ahead to next season as the Lions are out of the playoff running.
“The thing is most of these guys are coming back,” he said. “We lose five seniors next year.”
Greenville’s junior varsity played the Forney JV to a 2-2 tie. Ben Olvera and Caleb Salazar scored for the Lions.
The Lions will take a week off for spring break before they’re scheduled to play again on March 16 at Royse City.
---
The Greenville Lady Lions lost their district game at Forney, 12-0 on Friday night.
The Lady Lions dropped to 7-12-2 for the season and 2-10 in District 13-5A play.
Forney improved to 17-6-1 and ranks to undefeated Highland Park in the district standings at 10-2.
The Lady Lions’ next scheduled game is on March 16 at home against Royse City.
