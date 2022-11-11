Forney spoiled the Greenville Lady Lions’ home basketball opener on Tuesday, winning 52-51 on a 3-pointer by Madison Triolet with seven seconds remaining.
The Lady Lions inbounded the ball but missed a desperation 3-pointer from long range at the final buzzer.
Forney, whose volleyball team was facing Lucas Lovejoy at the same time in a playoff match, squared its season record at 1-1.
The Lady Lions dropped to 0-2 in their first season under new head coach Shannon Howard, who said the Lady Lions competed, even jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
“I loved it,” Howard said of the fast start.
She said the Lady Lions played with a lot of effort.
“That’s what I’m trying to get them to do,” said Howard. “Hey, every day in practice compete because nothing is given to us.”
Aaniyah Venters, Kierra Baysinger, Chennia Sanders and Caroline Bowers scored for the Lady Lions as they built that 10-0 lead by the 3:57 mark of the first quarter.
Deserae Charles hit a free throw to put Forney on the scoreboard with 3:22 left in the first quarter. The Lady Lions led 16-7 after one quarter.
Greenville was still up by margins of 19-12 and 20-14 before Forney began to close the gap. It still close the rest of the way as Triolet nailed three 3-pointers to lead the victors with 11 points. Raegan Haar tossed in nine and Ahnijah Walker added eight.
Sanders led the Lady Lions and all scorers with 22 points, while Aaniyah Venters tossed in 12.
“I was really proud of my girls tonight,” said Howard. “Not as many unforced turnovers as we had against Poteet.”
The Lady Lions opened their season last week with a 42-34 loss at Mesquite Poteet. They’ll be back at home on Friday against Mesquite with two games starting with the junior varsity at 6 p.m.
Greenville won the freshman contest 47-36 over Forney. Jadiss Anderson led Greenville and all scorers with 19 points and Caitlyn Teague added 14.
Forney claimed the junior varsity match, 76-14. Kira Vanwinkle, Asia Green and Carly Scarbrough led Greenville with four points each.
Non-district girls basketball
Forney 7 14 14 17 —52
Greenville 16 8 12 15 —51
F: Jaycee Bissell 3, Madison Triolet 11, Amanda Yates 5, Ajnijah Walker 8, Raegan Haar 9, Andrea Mendez 4, Rylee Johnson 6, Deserae Charles 6.
G: Gabby Hale 2, Caroline Bowers 4, Kierra Baysinger 4, Aaniyah Venters 12, Cierra Baysinger 4, Jillian Dracos 1, Chennia Sanders 22, Kynna Rhoden 2.
Records: F 1-1, G 0-2.
Next game: Mesquite at Greenville, JV-V, 6 p.m. Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.