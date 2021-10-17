The Forney Jackrabbits secured a football playoff berth with a 35-0 victory over a Greenville Lions team that was missing several key players on Friday night at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Forney dominated the Lions in total yardage (309-78) to go 5-2 for the season and 4-0 in District 8-5A-II. The Jackrabbits remained in a three-way tie for first place with Ennis and Royse City and secured a spot in the Class 5A-II bi-district playoffs regardless of what happens in their last three games.
The Lions were missing key players on offense and defense for a variety of reasons. They dropped to 1-6 for the season and 0-4 in district play.
“We’ve had a lot of injuries and we just haven’t been able to overcome them,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
“We’re just inconsistent sometimes in our play. The kids are pressing, kind of trying to do too much. We had some breakdowns in the kicking game that were uncharacteristic,” he said.
The Lions played on offense without their top two quarterbacks Joe Galay and Micah Simpson. Simpson’s also been a key player on defense, as has Dyshaun Grigsby, who also missed the game.
The Lions wound up with a net zero yards passing and 78 yards rushing as Kameron Neal led with 43 yards rushing on eight carries and O.J. Johnson was next with 39 yards on nine carries. Zy Tyson also ran for six yards on three carries.
Hunter Waters, who made his first varsity start for the Lions at quarterback, was under a heavy rush throughout the game as he was tackled seven times for losses.
Forney also brought the pressure on Greenville punter Andrew Ibarra, as Forney’s Ky Kennedy blocked two of Ibarra’s punts. The first blocked punt set up Forney’s first score: a 14-yard touchdown pass from Jake White to Andrew Gafford. Kennedy’s second block set up a 32-yard touchdown pass from White to Alijah Merkson.
White, who is the grandson of former Hunt County coach and Lone Oak superintendent Eddie White, was 11-of-23 passing for 174 yards. He also fired a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ashton Ford. White also ran for 75 yards on nine carries. His grandfather watched the game from the visitor’s stands.
Jake White’s uncle, Tony Joe White, has coached Birmingham-Southern’s college football team to a 6-0 start, the team’s longest winning streak since 1934.
Zachary Fuller ran for a 3-yard touchdown for the Jackrabbits and Josh Stephens, in at quarterback in a goal-line package, ran a yard for another score.
The Lions never got inside the Forney 30 as they punted seven times and were penalized 12 times for 105 yards. They also lost two fumbles and an interception.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.