By David Claybourn
Herald-Banner Sports Editor
Trent McGee drove in seven runs to power the Forney Jackrabbits to a 21-0 District 13-5A baseball victory over the Greenville Lions on Tuesday at John Mason Field.
McGee slugged a grand slam home run, drove in two runs with a triple and another with a single as Forney improved to 13-8 for the season and 4-3 in district play. McGee, Forney’s designated hitter, finished with five hits.
Eleven Jackrabbits pounded hits as Forney totaled 23 for the game off two Greenville pitchers.
Josh Stephens was also 4-for-5 for Forney, scoring three runs. Jacob White, Ryan Dickey, Jayln Phillips and Wyatt Treadwell all managed two hits for Forney, which scored five runs in the first inning, seven in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and six in the fifth to end the game early via the 10-run rule.
Forney pitchers Rylan Byrd and Aiden Sims combined on a one-hitter. Byrd struck out eight in four innings and Sims, who is a freshman, struck out two in an inning of relief.
Garrett Phillips got the Lions off to a promising start in the bottom of the first with a lead-off single. But Byrd retired the next batter on a strikeout, then got a force-out and another ground-out.
Joe Galay reached on a walk in the third inning for the Lions but Byrd and the Jackrabbits turned a double play.
Dawson Diggs reached on a walk for the Lions in the fifth but Sims got a force-out and then two strikeouts to end the game.
Greenville’s defense, which committed 10 errors in the Lions’ last home game, gave up only one error this time. Galay, in right field, tracked down a couple of fly balls for outs.
The Lions are scheduled to play at Forney in a rematch on Friday as they pursue their first district victory. They are 0-7 in district play.
District 13-5A baseball
Forney 571 26 —21 23 0
Greenville 000 00 —0 1 1
WP: Rylan Byrd, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 8 Ks in 4 IP; relieved by Aiden Sims, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 BB, 2 Ks in 1 IP.
LP: Josh Rivers, 11 hits, 12 runs, 11 ERs, 3 BBs, 1 K in 2 IP; relieved by Garrett Phillips, 12 hits, 9 runs, 9 ERs, 1 BB, 3 Ks in 2 IP.
Leading hitters
F: Jacob White 2-3, 2 runs; Josh Stephens 4-5, 3 runs; Ryan Dickey 2-3, 3 runs; Trent McGee 5-5, 3B, HR, 3 runs, 7 RBIs; Jayln Phillips 2-4, 2B, 3 runs; Aiden Sims 1-1, 2 RBIs; Mason Bowring 1-2, Wyatt Treadwell 2-3, 2 runs; Hunter Watson 1-2, 3B, 2 RBIs; Cannon Donley 1-1, 2B; Grayson Williams 1-1, 1 RBI; Ethan Lowery 1-2,3B, 2 RBIs.
G: Garrett Phillips 1-2.
Records: F 13-8, 4-3; G 3-16-1, 0-7.
Next game: Greenville at Forney, Friday.
