LOS ANGELES — Texas A&M University-Commerce football great Luis Perez has been signed by defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams for the second time.
He signed after guiding the New Jersey Generals to the semifinal round of the United States Football League playoffs.
Perez totaled 1,200 passing yards in six games started and threw for nine touchdowns in nine total games for the Generals. He finished the season fourth among USFL quarterbacks in passing yards.
This is his second stint with the Rams, after signing on as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and spending two weeks on the practice squad.
Since leading A&M-Commerce to the 2017 NCAA Division II national championship and winning the Harlon Hill Trophy, Perez has had stops with the Rams, Philadelphia Eagles, the Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL and most recently, the USFL.
Perez threw for 8,327 yards and 78 touchdowns in two seasons as a starter at A&M-Commerce in 2016 and 2017. He earned the Harlon Hill award after going 421-of-596 (70.6%) for 5,001 yards, 46 touchdowns and 11 interceptions during the 2017 season.
Perez grew up in Chula Vista, California, where he was a champion bowler. He didn’t play high school football but made Southwestern College’s football team in Chula Vista as a walk-on, moving up from No. 9 on the depth chart. He threw for 2,234 yards and 23 touchdowns in two seasons at Southwestern College with only four interceptions.
The Rams are to report for training camp on Saturday.
Perez is now the third former Lion that is on an NFL roster during training camp this fall. Earlier this year, defensive back Kader Kohou and offensive lineman Amon Simon signed on as undrafted free agents with the Miami Dolphins and the Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
