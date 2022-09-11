CHAPEL HILL — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs showed why they were ranked No. 3 in Class 4A heading into this football season with a convincing 69-20 homecoming victory over the Greenville Lions on Friday night.
The Bulldogs, who had lost 51-27 to No. 2 Gilmer and 23-17 to No. 14 Van in their first two games, seemed to be out to prove something as they jumped out to a 42-0 lead in the first half before the Lions scored. The Bulldogs, who are returning state semifinalists, finished with 571 total yards and 10 touchdowns.
The Lions, now 1-2 for the season, wound up with 292 total yards, including 221 rushing.
Micah Simpson, who earned Class 5A state player of the week honors after rushing for 444 yards and six touchdowns in last week’s win over Frisco Liberty, scored all three of the Lions’ touchdowns. He ran for touchdowns of 9 and 7 yards and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Anthony Johnson. Simpson ran for a team-high 114 yards on 17 carries and caught three passes for 61 yards.
Simpson has scored all 10 of the Lions’ touchdowns this season, including a 95-yard kickoff return during their 34-7 loss to Lake Dallas in the season opener. He also scored all three of their touchdowns during their two preseason scrimmages.
Johnson, who shared time with Simpson at quarterback, went 3-of-10 passing for 61 yards with all three completions to Simpson. Simpson was 3-of-5 passing for 10 yards.
Quarterback Demetrius Brisbon Jr. led the Bulldog offense, completing 12 of 21 passes for 183 yards, including touchdowns of 20 and 1 yards to Tyson Berry, 36 yards to Deuce McGregor, 25 yards to Jayvin Mayfield and 21 yards to Cameron Kelley. Brisbon also ran for 61 yards and a 7-yard touchdown on six carries.
Rickey Stewart ran for a team-high 130 yards on seven carries for the Bulldogs, scoring on a 14-yard burst.
Kameron Griffin, who spelled Brisbon at quarterback in the second half, ran for a 20-yard touchdown.
Darrius Dean also returned an interception 54 yards for a Chapel Hill touchdown.
Chapel Hill capitalized on five Greenville turnovers, three lost fumbles and two interceptions, and also blocked a Greenville punt.
This was the Lions’ final non-district game of the 2022 season. They are scheduled to open District 7-5A-II at home on Friday against Denison, Denison is 2-1 for the season with a 28-21 win over rival Sherman in the Battle of the Axe, a 41-7 loss to Frisco Reedy and a 35-28 win in overtime over Kennedale.
