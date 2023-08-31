Former Lion quarterback Clint Dolezel will lead the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions into their 2023 football opener on Thursday.
The Lions are to entertain California-Davis at 7 p.m. on the Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. KETR-FM (88.9) plans to broadcast the game.
Dolezel passed for more than 3,000 yards and 22 touchdowns during his two-year career at what was then called East Texas State in 1992-93. He also lettered in golf and in track and field as a javelin thrower and was inducted into the Lion Athletic Hall of Fame in 2019.
Following a distinguished professional indoor football career as a player and a head coach he became the 21st head coach in the history of the program in December and only the third Lion alum to take on the position.
He’s been joined on the coaching staff by another A&M-C Hall of Fame quarterback Bob Bounds as the offensive coordinator, plus assistants Kyle Williams (defensive coordinator), Dr. Jack Welch (special teams), Dave Ewart (offensive line), Michael Smith (defensive line), Jack Tyler (linebackers), Chase Paramore (runnings backs), Jarrett Boykin (wide receivers), Nathan Jester (tight ends) and Jay Williams (safeties).
The Lions will be trying to win their 11th straight season opener. Their streak began in 2013 with a 51-6 win over Sul Ross.
The Lions have played UC-Davis only twice in football, losing 34-10 in Commerce in 1998 and 36-0 at Davis in 1999.
The Lions went 5-6 last year in their first season after moving up to NCAA Division I FCS. They started off play in their new Southland Conference with three straight victories before finishing at 3-3, winding up in a tie for fourth place with Nicholls of Louisiana. They were picked to finish sixth in the Southland this season in a preseason poll.
The Lions ranked first in the conference in total defense last year, giving up 305 yards per game and were fourth in total offense (364.5 ypg).
A&M-Commerce ended spring training with the annual Blue-Gold game. It wound up a 30-30 tie with the offense vs. the defense using a special scoring system.
Lion placekicker Emmanuel Adagbon booted field goals of 22, 35, 22 and 53 yards.
“I was pleased,” said Dolezel. “I was pleased with the offense. We moved the ball. Better than we have all spring, to be honest with you. And I was proud of the defense. They got some good stops out there when we need them. Some fourth-and-goal situations they stopped us. I was pleased. We came out healthy. That’s the main thing.
“Early on we ran the ball well. We wanted to see if we could pass the ball against our defense. We hadn’t had much time in spring. There were spurts in there where we caught some balls. We played catch a few times which I was looking for. Again our special teams were pretty good, too.”
UC-Davis went 6-5 last season and was ranked 14th, 17th and 18th in three NCAA DI FCS rankings.
Returning quarterback Miles Hastings passed for 3,048 yards and 20 touchdowns last season for the Aggies, leading the Big Sky Conference in passing. The Aggies ranked third in the conference last year in total offense (486.5).
