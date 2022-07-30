When Josh Ebrahim was a sports agent he was wishing he could obtain certain data to better represent the player.
He’s since founded ProFitX, a software program that measures athlete performance and provides financial data.
Ebrahim, who grew up in Greenville but now lives in New York City, calls it “artificial intelligence (AI) power technology.”
“We project what the players are going to earn on their next NBA team contract,” he said.
Ebrahim’s program tracks 475 NBA players or prospects.
“Every athlete has about 25 AI visual and time series models that you can use for five distinct areas,” he said.
According to Ebrahim, the data includes info on contract analysis, player development, performance trajectory, team dynamic and player DNA, what Ebrahim calls performance tendencies of the player. The tendencies can be so specific that they can pinpoint where an NBA player’s shooting percentage is higher or lower on spots on the court.
One athlete who has benefitted from the program and is now a partner is Spencer Dinwiddie of the Dallas Mavericks.
The Mavericks signed a multi-year deal with ProFitX. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said ProFitX offers “advanced technologies (that) will provide us with the tools that allow us to gain a significant competitive advantage.”
Ebrahim is no longer a sports agent and is focused on ProFitX.
“We sell it to the athletes,” he said. “We sell it to the teams, sports media entities, sports betting oddsmakers and sports agents.”
He said the first six months working on this program was in “taking raw data and calibrating it into individual performance metrics.”
Ebraham is the son of former Greenville City Manager Massoud Ebrahim. He attended Bowie Elementary in Greenville, plus the intermediate and middle schools and played tennis and was on the robotics team for the Greenville Lions before graduating from GHS in 2001.
He graduated from Washington State in three years, majoring in computer technology and information systems, and has obtained his master’s degree. He also teaches sports management at Monroe College, a junior college in New York.
“I knew I wanted to be a sports agent,” he said of his immediate plans after college. “I tried to get into the football side of it first. Pretty much basically they were like ‘No.’ That’s how it is in each of the sports.”
He kept working to break in as a sports agent and eventually worked 3 1/2 years for noted sports agent Drew Rosenhaus.
“I was basically his basketball division,” said Ebrahim. “Each client that you sign is an investment. One of the key skills is how the athlete’s ability transfers to the pro games.”
One big moment for the athlete and his agent is “when you get to the second contract,” according to Ebrahim.
“That’s where you can make serious money.”
Though as an agent he mainly represented basketball players, Ebrahim wants to expand the market for ProFitX.
“In my opinion basketball is just the appetizer,” he said. “We’re going to go into every sport.”
