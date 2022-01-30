COMMERCE — When foreign exchange student Alica Obusekova came to Commerce High School from Slovakia this past fall she set some goals for herself.
“I know from day one she wanted to stay in the U.S. and play college volleyball,” said Shelley Jones, Commerce’s head volleyball coach.
Obusekova took a big step toward reaching the college goal when she signed a letter of intent on Thursday morning with Vernon College of Wichita Falls. Obusekova plans to play volleyball at Vernon and major in child development or education.
“It’s a big accomplishment, especially coming to a new country and didn’t know anybody,” Jones said of Obusekova signing the letter of intent.
“I’ve been struggling sometimes,” said Obusekova. “It’s been fun.”
Obusekova, a 5-11 senior, was one of the top volleyball players in District 12-3A, earning newcomer of the year honors.
Jones calls her “an all-around six-rotation player,” which means she can play any position on the floor.
Obusekova played the libero defensive specialist position mostly in her hometown of Bratislava, which is the capital of Slovakia. But at Commerce she also played outside hitter, ranking among the team’s leaders in kills and blocks along with digs.
“My favorite thing is when I’m in the back row, I love digging,” she said.
Obusekova’s been staying with the Mills family in Commerce. Her host father James Mills is an assistant volleyball coach at Commerce. James and his wife Courtney and their children Kailyn, Kamyn and Karsyn were present for the signing ceremony.
“They treat me like family,” said Obusekova. “Very supportive.”
She said Jones has also been a big help.
“She’s the type of coach who always talks to her players,” said Obusekova. “She’s always a good listener. I’ve spent hours in her office.”
Obusekova also said Commerce trainer Amanda “Doc” Herron has been a big help.
“I would not be where I am without her. Doc gave me physical therapy and mental therapy.”
Obusekova admits to being shy but she has fit in well on the Commerce campus.
“She’s added a lot,” said Jones, addressing the many students at the ceremony. “Not just on the court but for our school and our kids. I see her walking the halls and she speaks to all of you. It’s like she’s always been here.”
Jones said Obusekova should do well in college.
“She’s already got the skill set. She’s a great kid. A hard worker. She loves the game.”
