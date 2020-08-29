QUINLAN — The Quinlan Ford Panthers defied the odds and very hot temperatures as they outscored Whitney 45-34 in the 2020 football opener on Friday night.
Ford rushed for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns to beat a Whitney team that was ranked No. 21 in Class 3A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” after going 11-2 last season and reaching the regional quarterfinals.
“We were 29-point underdogs in one poll and 28 in another,” said Ford coach Todd Wallace, who called it a “good win for our kids.”
“The main thing we can do is getting our kids to believe we can win,” he said.
The temperature an hour before kickoff was 104 degrees with a heat index of 113. It didn’t cool off much during the game. The Panthers held up well despite the heat and didn’t succumb to hardly any leg cramps.
“I was very pleased with their fitness,” said Wallace. “We had several kids that didn’t hardly come out of the game.”
Ford spread the scoring runs around as running back Kaiden Roden rushed for touchdowns of 7 and 24 yards, Ja’Donavan Williams ran for a 48-yarder, quarterback Eli Chambers ran for scores of 6 and 3 yards and Marquizs Graham ran for a 4-yarder that was set up on a 50-yard halfback pass from Rowdy Rowan to tight end Colt Cooper on Ford’s first play from scrimmage. That would be the Panthers’ only pass completion in five attempts.
Ford could have scored more touchdowns but fumbled five times, losing four of them.
“That was one thing we talked about, no turnovers,” said Wallace. “We had a lot of young kids out there. They were nervous as all get out.”
Whitney quarterback Garrett Peacock rushed for touchdowns of 12 and 40 yards and threw for touchdowns of 7 and 12 yards.
Running back Jordan Newton also rushed for a 20-yard touchdown for Whitney, which gave up a safety in the first half on an errant punt snap that sailed out of the end zone.
The Quinlan Independent School District paid close attention to the University Interscholastic League’s 50% capacity rule for spectators, marking off every other row on the home side with a sign that read “This row is closed.”
