The first day of high school football practice starts on Monday for most of the local teams except for the Greenville Lions, Royse City Bulldogs and Greenville Christian Eagles.
All of the University Interscholastic League teams from classes 4A, 3A, 2A and A can start on Monday. Their seasons are to begin on Aug. 27.
The UIL 6A and 5A teams, including the Lions and Bulldogs, won’t start their practices until Sept. 7 as the UIL takes extra precautions due to concerns over the coronavirus at the larger populated areas in Texas. Their seasons can’t start until Sept. 24.
A-4A schools that have offered strength and conditioning workouts since July 20 can start conditioning on Aug. 3 but no contact activities are permitted and no contact equipment can be worn except for helmets. Aug. 8 is the first day allowed for full contact and the scrimmages dates are scheduled for Aug. 20-22.
A-4A schools that didn’t offer strength and conditioning workouts since July 20 will begin on Monday with strength and conditioning and sport specific activities only, no pads or helmets are allowed. Those teams can begin an acclimatization period on Aug. 10 and the first scrimmages can start on Aug. 20.
Football teams in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools such as Greenville Christian can’t start practicing until Sept. 7. The Eagles’ first day in pads is set for Sept. 11, with a scrimmage allowed on Sept. 17 and the first game on Sept. 24.
Quinlan Ford coach Todd Wallace said the Panthers will practice on the field from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, which isn’t much different from their summer conditioning and strength schedule, when they’ve been working from 6 to 8 p.m.
“We’ve had a really good summer,” said Wallace. “Best summer we’ve ever had. We got a lot of football in.”
Commerce and Cumby will start practices with new head coaches. Johnny McSheffery is the new head coach at Commerce. McSheffery was featured in “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” as one of the “Texas 40 Under 40” list of the “best young coaches in the Lone Star State.” McSheffery played on a state high school football championship team at Sulphur Springs and was a defensive back at West Texas A&M.
McSheffery said the Tigers wil be practicing from 8 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday.
Charles Boles, who also grew up at Sulphur Springs, is the new Cumby head coach. He coached Miles to back to back records of 7-4 in the last two seasons.
