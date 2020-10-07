Local teams went 3-7 in high school football games this past weekend.
Greenville, Royse City and Greenville Christian, which all opened the season with home wins the previous week, dropped home games this weekend.
Frisco Liberty downed the Greenville Lions 39-20, Royse City fell 22-20 to Whitehouse and Lucas Christian outscored the Greenville Christian Eagles, 64-60 in six-man action.
The Greenville Lions pulled to within 26-20 in the third quarter but could not match Liberty’s two touchdowns in the final period.
Greenville outgained Frisco Liberty 230-219 in the first half while trailing 19-14. Liberty owned a 306-149 advantage in total yardage in the second half.
“Just didn’t play well enough on both sides of the ball,” said Lions coach Darren Duke.
Lions quarterback Brandon Stephens rushed for a team-high 96 yards on 17 carries, including a 21-yard touchdown run, and was 11-of-21 passing for 185 yards.
Slot receiver Miles Denson ran for 74 yards on eight carries and caught a team-high five passes for 45 yards.
The Lions are scheduled to stay at home for the third straight game against Mount Pleasant, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Whitehouse played keepaway with the football for much of the second half in its win over Royse City. The Wildcats owned a 35-12 advantage in plays run on offense during the final 24 minutes.
Champ Petty-Dozier led the Royse City rushers with 94 yards on 14 carries, including a 40-yard touchdown run. Ketron Jackson caught five passes for 74 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown pass from Joe Verazcruz with 4:39 remaining.
The Bulldogs never got the ball back from Whitehouse after that score.
Royse City is to play next at Wylie East.
Lucas Christian outscored Greenville Christian 16-6 on conversions to claim the victory. Lucas Christian placekicker Gabriel Parker was 8-of-8 on conversion kicks. The Eagles missed four bonus kicks.
Nick Jackson rushed for 123 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries to lead the Eagles.
Eagle quarterback Wilson Feezel was 11-of-25 passing for 194 yards and three TDs.
New addition Charlie Ott caught five passes for 92 yards for the Eagles, including an 18-yard touchdown pass and also returned a kickoff 50 yards for a score.
The Eagles are scheduled to play on Friday at Bishop Field against 5-0 Fannindel, which blanked Tyler Willowbend 47-0 on Friday night. Eagle coach Randy Jones said he’s hoping to move that game up to Thursday.
In other weekend action, Quinlan Ford celebrated homecoming with a 67-18 win over Dallas Roosevelt, S&S Consolidated beat Lone Oak 41-9, No. 8 Mount Vernon downed previously undefeated Commerce 45-20, Rivercrest stopped Celeste 31-20, Wolfe City outdefensed Honey Grove 13-6 and Campbell remained winless with a 46-0 loss to Trinidad.
Quinlan Ford, which was averaging 391 yards rushing per game, ran for more than 450 yards against the speedy Mustangs. Running back Kaiden Roden ran for three Panther touchdowns, while Eli Chambers scored two TDs.
Ford limited Roosevelt to less than 25 yards rushing and recovered three fumbles. Rowdy Rowan returned one of those fumbles for a touchdown.
The 4-0 Ford Panthers are scheduled to play at Farmersville on Friday.
Mount Vernon quarterback Brock Nellor rushed for 153 yards and passed for 283 yards to lead the 5-0 Tigers over the Commerce Tigers, who are now 4-1.
Commerce quarterback J’Den Wilson connected with Ja’Vion Cornelius on a 67-yard touchdown pass.
Commerce is to play on Friday at No. 3 ranked Pottsboro, which outscored Rains 63-24 on Friday.
Cumby and Boles, which both missed a couple of games due to the coronavirus pandemic, are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium in Quinlan.
Boles is 1-1 for the season while Cumby is 0-1.
Other scheduled games include 1-4 Sunnyvale at 4-0 Caddo Mills and 1-4 Lone Oak at 4-2 Whitewright.
Scheduled to be open are Celeste, Wolfe City and Campbell.
