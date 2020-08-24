Though the Greenville Lions don’t start practicing until Sept. 7, most of the other local high school football teams held scrimmages this weekend in preparation for the 2020 season.
Big Sandy at Lone Oak
Big Sandy was a replacement for Scurry-Rosser which wasn’t able to scrimmage due to the pandemic, according to Lone Oak coach Larry McFarlin.
Lone Oak outscored Big Sandy 3-0 in touchdowns.
Chase York and Aaron Porter scored for Lone Oak on runs of 20 and 2 yards.
Adrian Gudgel hooked up with Brady Wasurick on a 45-yard touchdown pass.
“The defense held them scoreless,” said McFarlin.
He said the Buffaloes played with “a lot of spirit.”
“We played a lot of kids,” he said. “A lot of reps. It’s early. We didn’t play well at times but they played hard.”
Lone Oak will open the 2020 season at home at 7:30 p.m. on Friday against Winona.
Wolfe City at Bells
Bells outscored Wolfe City 14-6 in a live quarter and the host Panthers scored one answered touchdown in the controlled portion of the a scrimmage that pitted two state-ranked teams. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” ranks Bells No. 24 in Class 3A, Division II and the Wolves No. 20 in 2A, Division I.
“It was good for us,” said Wolfe City Darren Anderson. “They’ve got so many more kids. They went three rounds in the playoffs in Class 3A.”
Bells was a 9-4 playoff team last season while the Wolves went 8-3.
Jaren Brummett scored for the Wolves on a 30-yard run.
The Wolves stopped Bells on one possession with a goal-line stand.
Anderson said he was pleased with the Wolves’ performance though “we’ve got a lot of stuff to improve on.”
The Wolves will open their season on Friday at Leonard.
Commerce at Paul Pewitt
Paul Pewitt, which was a 14-2 state semifinalist last season, outscored the Commerce Tigers 20-7 in a live quarter.
J’Den Wilson scored the Tigers’ touchdown on a 35-yard run. Edgar Castillo booted the extra point.
Zay Bashman also had 50-60 yard run for the Tigers, according to Tiger coach John McSheffery and Ty Hoffman forced a fumble.
“We did well,” said McSheffery. “We started off really well with the excitement and the energy, kind of fizzled out a little bit. Got a lot of good (video) tape.”
McSheffery said Wilson, the quarterback, did well and threw the ball well.
Commerce opens the season at home on Friday against Edgewood.
Quinlan Ford at North Lamar
Quinlan Ford rolled up 558 yards of total offense on 39 plays as the Panthers outscored North Lamar 6-1 in touchdowns in their scrimmage with two Ford touchdowns called back due to penalties.
“We had too many penalties,” said Ford coach Todd Wallace. “We had 12 penalties.
“We had a good first scrimmage. It was a little sloppy,” he said.
Running back Ja’Donavan Williams rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries as the Panthers piled up 480 yards rushing.
Rowdy Rowan ran for 119 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, Marquizs Graham rushed for 73 yards and two scores on seven carries. Kaiden Roden also rushed for 38 yards on four carries, Anthony Friedrichs ran for 26 yards on two carries, quarterback Eli Chambers ran for 23 yards on two carries and Blake Holbrook dashed for 23 yards on three carries.
Chambers was 5-of-8 passing for 68 yards as tight end Colt Cooper (2-31) and Graham (2-29) led the receivers.
John Brown forced a fumble on defense that was recovered by Ford teammate Victor Castilleja.
Wallace said he was “pretty happy overall” with the Panthers’ performance against a North Lamar team that went 1-9 last season.
The Panthers will open the 2020 season at home on Friday against Whitney, which was ranked No. 21 in 3A-I by Texas Football after going 11-2 last season.
Mineola at Caddo Mills
The host Foxes outscored Mineola 2-0 in touchdowns.
Quarterback Tyler Townley scored for Caddo Mills on a 19-yard run with the first offense.
Gavin Clayton scored on a 1-yard run with the second offense following a long completion.
Cayden Davis intercepted a pass for Caddo Mills on defense and Sammy Bustillos recovered a fumble.
“It was a really good effort,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane. “I felt like our kids played hard. They competed very well.”
Caddo Mills opens the season at Gainesville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.