The Greenville Lions, Greenville Christian School Eagles and Royse City Bulldogs all opened their long awaited football seasos with home wins this weekend.
All three teams get to stay at home for game No. 2 on the 2020 schedule.
Frisco Liberty will be at Greenville, which opened with a 34-18 victory over Henderson. The kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium.
Royse City, which outscored Frisco Centennial 55-38, will entertain Whitehouse at 7:30 Friday at the Royse City ISD Stadium.
Greenville Christian, a 59-6 winner over Dallas Fairhill, is scheduled to play Lucas Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eagle Field for homecoming.
Other games scheduled for this week include Dallas Roosevelt at Quinlan Ford, Mount Vernon at Commerce, S&S Consolidated at Lone Oak, Rivercrest at Celeste, Honey Grove at Wolfe City, Tyler Willowbend at Fannindel and Campbell at Trinidad. Campbell’s game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. The other games are set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Greenville Lions turned it up in the second half to pull away from Henderson. The host Lions led only 7-3 at halftime after getting held to only 82 total yards by a 4A Henderson team that had a two-game headstart. But Greenville rolled up 249 yards in the second half as quarterback Brandon Stephens ran for touchdowns of 23, 3 and 4 yards. Stephens finished with 89 yards rushing on 13 carries after being held to only seven yards rushing in the second half.
“That was a good win,” said Lions coach Darren Duke. “A good team. For years they played good ball in that tough East Texas district. I knew it was going to be a test.”
Lion wide receiver Shawn Brown caught three passes for 59 yards, including touchdown tosses of 18 yards from Stephens in the first half and 27 yards from Joe Galay in the second half.
Royse City rolled up 659 yards in its win over Frisco Centennial, including 367 yards rushing and 292 yards passing. Royse City junior Joe Veracruz, in his first start for the Bulldogs, went 19-of-22 passing for 292 yards and four touchdowns. His quarterback rating is off the charts at 165.7.
Veracruz spread the touchdown passes around to Michael Alphin, Ketron Jackson, Sir Hill and Jonah Roberson. Alphin (5-122), Jackson (5-72) and Hill (5-45) all finished with five catches.
Sam Mitchum led the Royse City rushers with 112 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. Champ Petty-Dozier ran for 107 yards and a score on 13 carries. Hill rushed for 78 yards and two TDs on seven carries.
Greenville Christian got off to a fast start in its game against Dallas Fairhill as Eli Wimberley ran for a 45-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The Eagles scored nine touchdowns in one half, including seven on offense and two on defense to end the game early via the 45-point mercy rule. The Eagles finished with 314 total yards as Nick Jackson rushed for 106 yards and three touchdowns on three carries.
---
Caddo Mills celebrated homecoming with a 50-28 victory over a previously undefeated Aubrey team on Friday night. Quarterback Tyler Townley passed the 400-yard total offense mark for the third straight game with 500 yards. Townley was 16-of-25 passing for 354 yards and three TDs and ran for 146 yards and two scores on 23 carries. Gavyn Beane, who was selected as the homecoming king, led the Fox receivers with seven catches for 173 yards and two TDs. Konner Pounds ran for 65 yards on five carries and caught two passes for 55 yards and a score.
The Foxes are scheduled to be off this week.
---
Commerce, which is 3-0 after blanking Bonham 43-0 on Friday night, will be tested by a 4-0 Mount Vernon team that is ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, Division II. Art Briles, former University of Houston and Baylor head coach, leads Mount Vernon. Mount Vernon is averaging 46 points per game. The Commerce Tigers average 39. Commerce’s game last week was its first in two weeks after having a previous game called off by Leonard.
---
Wolfe City dropped to 3-2 for the season and 1-1 in District 6-2A-II with its 42-14 loss on Friday night to Rivercrest. Rivercrest leads 6-2A-II at 2-0.
The Wolves will try to bounce back with a district win against Honey Grove, which is 1-0 in district play following a 12-0 win over Como-Pickton.
Celeste, which entertains Rivercrest for homecoming, is 0-1 in district play. The Blue Devils’ game on Friday night against Alba-Golden was postponed until Nov. 2.
---
Campbell is 0-5 after its 22-13 six-man loss last week to McKinney CHANT. Campbell’s defense had its best outing, limiting its opponent to a season-low in points.
Trinidad, the Indians’ next opponent, is also 0-5 following a 52-0 loss to Leverett’s Chapel.
---
Quinlan Ford, which as been off for a couple of weeks, will bring a 3-0 record into its homecoming game against Dallas Roosevelt, which will be making its season debut. Ford is averaging 391 yards rushing per game.
---
Lone Oak will bring a 1-3 record into its District 8-2A-II opener at 2-2 S&S Consolidated. S&S is 0-1 in district play following a 38-15 loss to Blue Ridge.
