Darren Duke will renew a friendly rivalry with North Forney head coach Randy Jackson when the 3-1 Greenville Lions take on 5-0 North Forney on Friday in District 8-5A-II football.
The zone game is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Forney City Bank Stadium. The district went to zone play to determine the two playoff representatives after three district teams, including Greenville, were sidelined by COVID-19.
Duke, the Lions’ head coach, and Jackson have known each other since junior high days at Tenaha in East Texas. They’ve been football teammates and were on the coaching staff as assistant coaches at Greenville High School.
“It’s fun for two guys from such a small hometown,” said Duke in the lead-up to the first rivalry game in 2018. “You know we’ve worked here together. We were both assistants together here in Greenville in the early 90s and so anyway been friends for a long time and just kind of a little brotherly rivalry between us.”
North Forney won the first game 49-21 but Greenville took last year’s game 49-38. The two teams wound up tied for fourth place in the 2019 district standings. Because of that victory Greenville advanced to the playoffs for the first time since 2003 and North Forney stayed at home.
Both teams won their zone openers this past weekend. Greenville outscored Corsicana 49-28 as slot receiver/running back Miles Denson ran for touchdowns of 62, 37 and 48 yards and also caught a 78-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brandon Stephens. Stephens, who was 5-of-7 passing for 168 yards, threw for touchdowns of 8 yards to Ja’Quez Davis and 72 yards to Shawn Brown. Denson finished with five carries for 155 yards rushing and two catches for 88 yards.
North Forney won its zone opener 56-21 over Sulphur Springs, rolling up 403 total yards. Quarterback Jacob Acuna was 14-of-21 passing for 187 yards and two TDs and also rushed for 62 yards on eight carries. Ty Collins ran for 90 yards and two TDs on 12 carries and Jermaine Oakley rushed for 70 yards and two TDs on 15 carries.
---
In other games scheduled for Friday night, Forney is at Royse City, Mineola is at Commerce, Lone Oak is at Blue Ridge, Clarksville is at Boles, Detroit’s at Cumby, Fannindel’s at Trinidad and Greenville Christian plays at Longview Heritage.
Royse City will try to shake off a 71-18 loss to No. 1 ranked Ennis as the 2-2 Bulldogs celebrate homecoming against 0-7 Forney, which lost 57-54 in four overtimes to Crandall. Royse City quarterback Joe Veracruz was 18-of-29 passing for 260 yards and two TDs for Royse City and ran a yard for another TD. Bulldog wide receiver Ketron Jackson, who has verbally committed to Arkansas, caught seven passes for 130 yards and both TDs.
Lone Oak, which lost its last game 63-6 to No. 2 Gunter, will close out its season against 3-6 Blue Ridge. The Buffaloes have dropped their last eight games after opening the season with a 2-0 win over Winona.
Boles, which lost 28-14 to Detroit on Friday night, will close out its season against Clarksville. Both teams are 0-4 in District 9-2A-II play.
Cumby, which is 2-2 in in District 9-2A-II play following a 46-22 loss to 4-0 Simms Bowie, will take on 3-1 Detroit. Both Cumby and Detroit are assured of playoff spots.
Fannindel, ranked No. 9 in six-man Division II, will battle Trinidad for the District 10-A-II championship. The Falcons improved to 8-0 with a 45-0 blanking of Gold-Burg. Trinidad is also 2-0 in district play after outscoring Forestburg, 72-22.
Greenville Christian will resume play at Longview Heritage after enjoying an open date last week. The Eagles are 2-2 including a 97-50 win over Waco Eagle Christian two weeks ago.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.