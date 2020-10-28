The Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs are to open District 8-5A-II zone play in football on Friday at two of the district favorites.
The 2-1 Lions are to play at 2-3 Corsicana, while the 2-1 Bulldogs will play at 4-0 Ennis, which is No. 1 in “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” state rankings for 5A Division II. The magazine picked Ennis to win the district, followed by North Forney, Royse City and Corsicana.
Royse City and Greenville were scheduled to play on Saturday in Greenville but the game was called off after the district executive committee voted to change district play to a zone format after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined due to COVID-19.
Greenville, Corsicana, North Forney and Sulphur Springs are in one zone. Royse City, Ennis, Forney and Crandall are in the other zone. Each team in the district will play three zone games. The top two teams in each zone will advance to the playoffs.
This week’s schedule features two games on Wednesday: Quinlan Ford at Caddo Mills and Wolfe City at Cooper.
Other Friday games include No. 2 ranked Gunter at Lone Oak, Boles at Detroit, Cumby at James Bowie, Leverett’s Chapel at Campbell and Gold-Burg at Fannindel.
Commerce’s game at Winnsboro was canceled due to COVID-19.
Greenville Christian has an open date after whipping Waco Eagle Christian 97-50 on Friday at West.
“We did some good stuff,” said Greenville Christian coach Randy Jones, whose Eagles improved to 2-2 for the season.
Jones said Eli Wimberley scored four touchdowns, plus Wilson Feezel, Nick Jackson, Colton Smith and Tommy Witt all scored two touchdowns.
Jones praised the blocking of Jude Ray and Cameron Parks and the play of freshman Brady Britain. Feezel also sparked the defense with three interceptions.
Caddo Mills moved up to No. 8 in the 4A-II state rankings after beating Highway 6 rival Community 29-11 on Thursday in nearby Nevada. Caddo Mills rolled up 510 total yards in that game as quarterback Tyler Townley went 12-of-22 passing for 275 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Konner Pounds rushed for 92 yards on nine carries for the Foxes.
Quinlan Ford suffered its first loss of the season on Thursday, 28-14 to Sunnyvale. Sunnyvale’s defense limited the Panthers to 235 yards rushing. They were averaging 413 yards rushing per game.
Kaiden Roden led the Ford rushers with 109 yards and one TD on 16 carries.
Gunter is 7-1 with the only loss to state-ranked Pottsboro, 34-21.
Lone Oak is 1-7 after falling 49-20 to Leonard.
Cumby is in a three-way tie for second place in District 9-2A-II after whipping Clarksville 46-6 on Friday. The Trojans, at 2-1, are tied with Detroit and Maud.
Boles is 0-3 in district play after falling 30-6 to Maud.
Cooper leads District 6-2A-I at 4-0, followed by 4-1 Rivercrest, 3-2 Wolfe City, 2-3 Honey Grove, 2-3 Como-Pickton, 1-4 Celeste and 0-3 Alba-Golden.
Wolfe City beat Celeste 41-10 on Thursday.
Campbell is 0-2 in District 10-A six-man play following a loss to state-ranked Union Hill.
Leverett’s Chapel is 1-1 in district play.
Fannindel is 7-0 after whipping Forestburg 53-6 and Gold-Burg is 4-3. Fannindel is ranked No. 9 in six-man Division II by sixmanfootball.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.