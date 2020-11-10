The Greenville Lions and Royse City Bulldogs can clinch football playoff spots with victories at home on Friday.
Meanwhile, four local teams will enter the football playoffs with bi-district games on Thursday and Friday.
Greenville, which lost to No. 4 state-ranked North Forney 57-25 on Friday night, can make the Class 5A, Division II playoffs with a zone win over 1-3 Sulphur Springs. The Lions, now 3-2 for the season, will be celebrating homecoming. The Lions are 1-1 in zone play. Sulphur Springs is 1-1 in zone play after beating Corsicana 28-21 on Friday.
District 8-5A-II elected to use zone play to determine the four playoff representatives after three district teams including the Lions were sidelined because of COVID-19.
Royse City, now 3-2 following a 63-31 thrashing of Forney, can clinch a playoff spot with a zone home win over 2-2 Crandall. Royse City and Greenville are in different zones.
Two bi-district playoff games are set for Thursday: Hillsboro will play at Caddo Mills in 4A-II and Wolfe City will take on Lindsay at Anna in 2A-I.
Two playoff games on Friday feature Quinlan Ford at Godley in 4A-II and Fannindel vs. Leuders-Avoca at Saint Jo in Class A-II six-man.
Greenville Christian, a 58-47 winner over Longview Christian Heritage, entertains Garland Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday in a regular season game at Eagle Field.
---
North Forney showed the Lions why the Falcons are state-ranked by dominating the trenches. The Falcons’ offensive line averaged more than 300 pounds per starter. The Falcons’ defensive line, which also caused Greenville’s offensive line some problems, averaged 256 pounds per starter.
North Forney jumped out to a 44-6 lead before the Lions could get untracked. North Forney finished with a 545-317 advantage in total yardage.
Greenville quarterback Brandon Stephens was 11-of-25 passing for 187 yards, including touchdowns throws of 11 and 32 yards to receivers Miles Denson and Shawn Brown.
O.J. Johnson also ran for touchdowns of 5 and 24 yards though the Lions were limited to 130 yards rushing.
North Forney quarterabck Jacob Acuna was 10-of-16 passing for 167 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 46 yards. Ty Collins, a 5-11, 205-pound senior running back, led the Falcon rushers with 149 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
---
Royse City exploded for some big plays during the Bulldogs’ big win over Forney. Ketron Jackson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown, then scored on a 98-yard pass from Joe Veracruz and a 42-yard interception return.
Veracruz was 10-of-12 passing for 250 yards and three touchdowns as the Bulldogs piled up 606 yards of total offense.
Champ Petty-Dozier also ran for 169 yards on eight carries, including an 80-yard run.
---
There was also a lot of offense in the Commerce Tigers’ season finale, a 49-34 loss to state-ranked Mineola. Commerce running back Zay Basham ran for 208 yards and two TDs on just 12 carries and caught a touchdown pass. Mineola running back Trevion Sneed, who has verbally committed to play at SMU, rushed for 343 yards and four TDs on 33 carries, pushing his season rushing total to 2,474 yards and 31 TDs.
---
State-ranked Fannindel closed out the regular six-man football season undefeated with a 71-26 victory over Trinidad to claim the District 10-A-II title at 3-0. Lueders-Avoca made the playoffs at 2-7 after going 2-1 in district play. The Falcons are No. 9 in sixmanfootball.com’s Class A-II state rankings.
---
Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford and Wolfe City should be well-rested for their three playoff games.
Caddo Mills and Quinlan Ford last played on Nov. 2 as the Foxes closed the regular season at 9-0 with a 41-3 victory over Wills Point. Quinlan Ford also won its last regular season game over Community, 40-13, to go 6-2.
Wolfe City last played on Oct. 28, falling 28-7 to Cooper. Lindsay, the Wolves’ bi-district opponent, is 9-0 for the season and ranked No. 5 in Class 2A-I.
---
Cumby, which closed out the regular season with a 40-26 district loss to Detroit, was to play No. 1 state-ranked Mart in a bi-district playoff game but the Trojans announced on a Facebook post that they will be unable to play the game “due to exposure to COVID-19.”
The Trojans missed a couple of games at the start of the season and much practice time due to the pandemic.
