Greenville’s new head football coach Randy Jackson will finally get to see the Lions in action on Thursday night.
Jackson, who started work on Aug. 3, will be coaching the Lions when they play Mount Pleasant in a scrimmage that starts at Sam Parker Field with the sub-varsity at 6 p.m., followed by the varsity at 7 p.m.
The Lions only get one preseason scrimmage before they start the 2023 season at home on Aug. 25 against Lake Dallas, which was a 7-4 playoff team in Class 4A last season. The Lions are limited to one preseason scrimmage since they had spring training.
Jackson said the teams will play a controlled portion before two 10-minute quarters.
“We’ll have the kicking game in between a little but but not really,” he said.
Mount Pleasant, a former district rival, was picked to finish sixth in District 8-5A-II behind Texas High, Whitehouse, Marshall, Longview Pine Tree and Hallsville. The Tigers went 2-8 last season.
The Tigers return quarterback Mason McMinn, who threw for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, to go with wide receiver Dylan Bennett, who caught 42 passes for 500 yards in 2022.
“Right now we don’t care about anybody but the Lions,” said Jackson. “We’re not really talking about Mount Pleasant.”
He said practice has been going well. The Lions practiced for six straight days before getting Sunday off.
“I’ve been very pleased with the attitudes,” he said. “I feel like they want to win right now.”
Jackson said the starting positions are “up for grabs until game 10.”
The Lions lost several of playmakers off last year’s 2-8 team. Their top playmaker Micah Simpson has graduated and signed with West Texas A&M. Simpson earned second-team all-state honors as a utility player. He excelled for the Lions at rushing (177-1,421, 21 TDs), passing (39-of-71, 555 yards, 5 Ds), receiving (8-115, 1 TD) and also returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. He set a new school record with 444 yards rushing and six TDs in a 42-31 win over Frisco Liberty.
Also gone is running back-wide receiver Kamron Neal, who is headed to Panhandle State in Oklahoma. Neal ran for 642 yards and four TDs on 82 carries and led the Lions with 18 catches for 289 yards and three scores.
Another departing senior, JaQualyn Davis, was the Lions’ second-leading receiver last season with 17 catches for 286 yards and four TDs. He earned second-team all-district honors.
But the Lions return quarterback Anthony Johnson, who got a lot of playing time last season, plus running backs Jaden Johnson and Greg Washington.
Johnson was 27-of-60 passing in 2022 for 382 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 140 yards on 60 carries.
Johnson rushed for 143 yards and one TD on 38 carries and Washington ran for 34 yards on 10 carries.
The Lions’ defense returns two first-team all-district selections in tackle Khaleel Parker and linebacker Jonathan Sampson.
---
It’s a busy slate for other area football teams with scrimmages scheduled for Thursday and Friday.
Scrimmages planned for Thursday include Dallas Carter at Royse City, Caddo Mills at Mineola, North Lamar at Quinlan Ford, Celeste at Tioga, Wolfe City at Prairiland, Lone Oak at Commerce and Boles at Cumby.
Campbell is scheduled to play at Fruitvale on Friday.
This will be the last round of scrimmages before next week’s season openers.
---
Quinlan Ford scored twice in its scrimmage last week against Aubrey on a 70-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Payton Wallen to Preston Geiger and a 3-yard run by Zalen Morales. Wallen was 4-of-8 passing for 115 yards and Morales rushed for 68 yards.
Football scrimmages
Thursday
Greenville at Mount Pleasant 6 p.m.
Dallas Carter at Royse City 5 p.m.
Caddo Mills at Mineola 6 p.m.
North Lamar at Quinlan Ford 6 p.m.
Celeste at Tioga 6 p.m.
Wolfe City at Prairiland
Lone Oak at Commerce 8 p.m.
Boles at Cumby 6 p.m.
Friday
Campbell at Fruitvale 6:30 pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.