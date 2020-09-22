The Greenville Lions will kick off their 2020 football season at home on Friday but not against the team that was on the schedule.
Also scheduled to play this week are Greenville Christian, Royse City, Caddo Mills, Commerce, Celeste, Wolfe City and Campbell.
Teams that are scheduled to be off include Quinlan Ford, Lone Oak, Boles, Cumby and Fannindel.
The Lions were to open at Nacogdoches on Friday. Nacogdoches was a change in opponents for the Lions.
“Nacogdoches ISD has been informed that a member of the Nacogdoches High School football team has tested positive for COVID-19,” according to a post on the Nacogdoches ISD website. “The district is requiring all members of the varsity and junior varsity football teams as well as coaches to quarantine through Oct. 1 with a return date of Oct. 2.”
The Lions replaced 5A Nacogdoches with 4A Henderson which has had a couple of games called off due to the pandemic. The other Lions are 1-1 including a 21-12 win over Liberty-Eylau and a 22-20 loss to Gilmer.
Henderson was a 7-4 playoff team last season.
The Lions went 6-5 last season and return four of their top playmakers including quarterback Brandon Stephens and wide receivers Caleb Johnson, Miles Denson and Shawn Brown.
Royse City, ranked No. 25 in 5A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” is to open its season at home on Friday night against Frisco Centennial. Royse City went 9-3 last season, winning a bi-district title. Frisco Centennial was a 2-8 team last season and has been picked to finish ninth in District 5-5A-I.
Greenville Christian, a 6-6 bi-district champion in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Division III six-man last year, is to open its season at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home against Dallas Fairhill.
Other scheduled games on Friday include Aubrey at Caddo Mills, Commerce at Bonham, Celeste at Alba-Golden, Wolfe City at Rivercrest and Plano CHANT at Campbell.
Caddo Mills is 3-0 for the season. The Foxes’ game at Life Waxahachie was called off last week by the Waxahachie team.
Commerce, which was off last week, is 2-0. The Tigers have beaten Edgewood 42-12 and Lone Oak 32-6.
Celeste is 1-2 for the season and 0-1 in District 6-2A-I following its 32-9 loss to Cooper. Jawonte Stephens scored the lone Celeste touchdown on a 7-yard run. He led the Blue Devils with 41 yards rushing on 13 carries. Damon Crook rushed for 39 yards on nine carries and Seth Buckley finished with 24 yards on six carries.
Celeste quarterback Michael Connelly was 5-of-6 passing for 30 yards.
Wolfe City improved to 3-1 for the season with its 54-26 6-2A-I win over Alba-Golden. Rivercrest, which has been one of the Wolves’ top rivals over the past few seasons, is 2-2 and 1-0 following a 28-12 win over Como-Pickton.
Plano CHANT is 2-1 following a 52-0 win over Willowbend. Campbell is 0-4 after falling 54-6 to Saint Jo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.