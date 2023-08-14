The Campbell Indians made some big plays in their first scrimmage with Preston Compton as head coach.
The Indians scored on some long runs in their six-man scrimmage at home on Saturday against Greenville Christian, which also scored several times.
Kennan Hill of Campbell ran for 170 yards and three touchdowns on just six carries. Bryan Cruz rushed for 100 yards and one touchdown on six carries.
Jayden Barker led the Campbell defense with two interceptions.
“Overall I was really pleased,” said Compton, who was the Indians’ defensive coordinator last season. “There were a lot of little things that can be fixed.”
Greenville Christian’s new head coach Todd Barnes said the Eagles moved the ball well with their running game.
“We were more efficient than I was expecting on offense,” said Barnes. “We ran the ball well.”
Barnes said the Eagles’ defense was aggressive at times.
“I told them going in, more than technique, I was looking for a high level of intensity,” he said.
Greenville Christian running back Jack Pope, who ran for nine touchdowns in a game last season, was injured early in the scrimmage and is currently sidelined.
Campbell is to scrimmage again at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Fruitvale against Fruitvale and Wylie Prep.
Barnes said he’s working on lining up another scrimmage for the Eagles.
---
Caddo Mills matched touchdowns against Mount Vernon, 2-2 in their scrimmage at Caddo Mills.
Caddo Mills quarterback Alfonso Gonzales hooked up with receiver Bentley McDaniel on a long touchdown pass. Kase Helmberger also scored for the Foxes on a screen pass from Gonzales.
“It was a good scrimmage for us,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane. “It extenuated some things that we needed to work on. I was really pleased with the shape of our kids. They coped well with the heat.”
Caddo Mills is to scrimmage again at Mineola on Thursday, starting at 6 p.m.
---
Wolfe City scored once in its scrimmage against Commerce in a live quarter on an 8-yard pass from quarterback Carson Herron to H.D. Davis.
“They scored once against our twos,” said Wolfe City coach Brad Smithey. “The effort was awesome. These kids fought hard.”
Smithey said Cayden Herron excelled on defense for the Wolves.
“He had a heck of a scrimmage to sideline. He was impressive to say the least.”
The Wolves are to scrimmage next at Prairiland.
---
Celeste scored twice in its scrimmage against Tom Bean on short runs by Tanner Minter and Brock Stewart.
“We’re still working out some things,” said Celeste coach Demetrius Rector. “We were pretty physical up front. We were able to run the football.”
The Blue Devils are to scrimmage again on Thursday at Tioga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.