CADDO MILLS — Caddo Mills scored six touchdowns in 12 minutes to pull away from Hillsboro 60-0 in a Class 4A, Division II bi-district football playoff game on Thursday night at Ed Locker Stadium.
The 10-0 Foxes, who are No. 7 in the state rankings, moved on to the area round to play Van, which won its bi-district playoff game 34-0 over Liberty-Eylau.
Hillsboro finished at 4-6.
Caddo Mills lost a turnover on its first possession with an interception and then scored on its next six possessions to build a 43-0 halftime lead and then drove in to score again on the first possession of the second half to go up 50-0.
“We started off a little sluggish,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane. “Once we rolled, we rolled.”
The Foxes rolled to 511 total yards, including 288 rushing and 223 passing.
Caddo Mills quarterback Tyler Townley ran for 80 yards on seven carries, including a 28-yard touchdown, and was 13-of-19 passing for 195 yards, including touchdown passes of 41 yards to Cayden Davis and 7 yards to Gavyn Beane. Beane led the Fox receivers with five catches for 43 yards. Davis caught three for 54 yards.
Running backs Savion Neal and Konner Pounds also had big games for the Foxes. Pounds ran for 82 yards on just five carries, scoring on bursts of 14, 1 and 56 yards. Pounds also caught two passes for 55 yards. Neal ran for 80 yards on seven carries, including a 2-yard touchdown run.
Sophomore Adrian Baxter, recently brought up from the junior varsity, scored on his first varsity carry: a 30-yard run up the middle. Baxter finished with 43 yards on six carries.
Fox placekicker Jonah Rupe was 7-of-7 on extra point kicks and capped scoring in the fourth quarter with a 34-yard field goal.
The hustling Caddo Mills defense limited Hillsboro to only 104 total yards, including 10 yards rushing and 94 passing.
Hillsboro quarterback Thomas Pratt, who missed some games earlier this season with a dislocated elbow, was pressured often by the Caddo Mills defense and went 16-of-30 for 94 yards.
Crane said the Foxes played well on both sides of the ball.
Jason Thomason intercepted a Hillsboro pass. Travis Hodnett, Hayden Reiff and Jacob Hall recovered Hillsboro fumbles.
Hillsboro never crossed the Foxes’ 25-yard line.
“They came out with a different game plan than they had in the past,” said Crane. Coach (Steve) Hale does a good job. That is a well-coached, disciplined team.”
Townley, who has thrown for more than 2,600 yards and has rushed for more than 1,200 this season, said he’s happy for the Foxes to go 10-0.
“We’ve just got to keep advancing now,” he said. “One week at a time.”
No. 5 Lindsay beats
Wolfe City, 48-6
ANNA — No. 5 state-ranked Lindsay downed Wolfe City 48-6 in a Class 2A-I bi-district football playoff on Thursday night.
The Knights stayed undefeated for the season at 10-0 and will advance to the area round to play Tolar, a 45-42 bi-district winner over Dawson.
Wolfe City finished at 5-5.
Wolfe City pulled to within 14-6 in the second quarter after Tristyn Miller scored on a 31-yard run.
Lindsay responded with 34 unanswered points, led by quarterback Kolt Schuckers. The Knights went up 27-6 at halftime. Schuckers was averaging 371 yards passing per game this season.
