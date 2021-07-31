Football practice starts on Monday for many of the state’s high school football teams though not teams like the Greenville Lions, who elected to have spring training.
The Lions will open practice the following week. Class 6A and 5A teams are given the option of holding spring training and starting a week after the other classifications or starting on Monday and not holding spring practice.
So local teams Royse City, Caddo Mills, Quinlan Ford, Commerce, Lone Oak, Boles, Celeste, Cumby, Wolfe City, Fannindel, Campbell and the Greenville Christian Eagles are to start practice on Monday. The University Intersholastic League rules allow for teams to issue equipment on Monday and then condition with “no contact equipment except helmets.”
Teams are allowed to begin practice in shells (helmet, shorts, shoulder pads and padded girdles) on Wednesday but without contact activities. The first day that contact activities will be permitted will be on Saturday.
Caddo Mills, which advanced four rounds in the Class 4A, Division II playoffs last season, heads into this season with a No. 22 state ranking as per “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.”
Larry Uland, who coached Greenville Christian to four Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools six-man state titles, will join the Eagles at 6:30 a.m. on Monday for their first practice. Uland said he’ll start in a classroom with the Eagles to introduce “a lot of new ideas.”
He said the Eagles’ first goal will be to become “God’s mighty men of valor” and the second goal is “to win a state championship.”
Uland also won three state six-man titles at Wylie Prep before returning to Greenville Christian.
The Eagles will issue helmets at 10 a.m. before hitting the practice field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.