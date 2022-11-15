Caddo Mills 69,
Sanger 55
RICHARDSON — Sophomore Alfonso Gonzales racked up 354 yards of total offense in his first start at quarterback to lead the Caddo Mills Foxes to a wild Class 4A-II bi-district win over Sanger.
Gonzales, who is the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week, rushed for 202 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries and was 11-of-24 passing for 152 yards and one TD.
“That was his first quarterback start of the year,” said Caddo Mills coach Kodi Crane. “He just did a great job. He punted and played some defense.
“He took that game over in the fourth quarter,” said Crane.
Caddo Mills, now 11-0 for the season, outscored 7-4 Sanger 35-28 in the wild fourth quarter. The Foxes will now take on 9-2 Pleasant Grove at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Star in Frisco. Pleasant Grove won its playoff game 48-13 over Van.
“It was crazy,” said Crane, who noted that the Foxes responded every time Sanger pulled to within a touchdown. “That’s what I’m extremely proud of this team, they find ways to win.”
Adrian Baxter ran for 114 yards and two TDs on 20 carries.
Brady Wasurick led the Caddo Mills receivers with four catches for 66 yards and a TD and Bentley McDaniel caught four for 55 yards.
Van Alstyne 55,
Quinlan Ford 27
MURPHY — Van Alstyne broke open a 20-20 halftime tie with a big second half to end the Quinlan Ford Panthers’ season at the Class 4A-II bi-district round.
Ford ran for 314 yards, led by Zalen Morales, who rushed for 234 yards and three TDs on 27 carries, and J.J. Jorzig, who ran for 74 yards and a TD on 14 carries.
Ford quarterback Blake Moreno was 1-of-4 passing for 9 yards, with a completion to Jeremiah Coleman.
Ford finished the season at 5-6. Van Alstyne, now 7-4, advanced to the area round to play defending state champion Carthage.
Frankston 47,
Wolfe City 34
EMORY — Wolfe City battled back from a 33-0 halftime deficit but wound up short in a Class 2A-I bi-district playoff game.
The Wolves, who’ve been hit hard by injuries this season, scored 20 points in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth quarter to pull to within 13 points of the Indians, who are now 9-2 for the season.
Frankston advanced to the area round to play 11-0 Timpson, a 60-3 playoff winner over Groveton.
Wolfe City finished at 5-6 after advancing to the playoffs for the 11th straight season.
Windthorst 35,
Celeste 27
BOWIE — Windthorst outscored Celeste in a Class 2A-II bi-district playoff.
The Trojans, now 7-4 for the season, advanced to the area round to play Sterling City, a 43-42 bi-district winner over Miles.
Celeste finished at 6-4.
Windthorst quarterback Logan Cope was 16-of-25 passing for 163 yards and two TDs and rushed for 60 yards and a TD on 17 carries.
Morgan 70,
Fannindel 34
IRVING — Morgan rolled out to a 40-20 halftime lead and held off the Fannindel Falcons in the second half for a Class A-II bi-district six-man victory.
Morgan improved to 8-3 for the season while the Falcons finished at 5-6.
Morgan quarterback E.J. Aviles was 5-of-13 passing for 122 yards and three TDs and rfushed for 190 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.
Morgan advanced to the second round to play 10-1 Bluff Dale, an 80-30 winner over Calvert.
Christ the King 49,
Gr. Christian 8
LUBBOCK — The Christ the King Cathedral Golden Lions claimed a home bi-district win over the Greenville Christian Eagles.
Christ the King, now 6-3 for the season, advances to the second round of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Division III six-man playoffs to face Longview Christian Heritage, which won its playoff game 68-18 over Prestonwood Christian.
Jack Pope, who ran for nine touchdowns in the Eagles’ previous game, scored the Eagles’ only TD on a long run. Matthew Sundeen booted the conversion.
The Eagles finished at 5-6.
Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland said the Eagles did not play well.
“We did everything right in game preparation,” he said “They did nothing in particular that we shouldn’t have countered.
“We had a good following up there,” he said of the Eagles’ fan base.
