WOLFE CITY WOLVES
vs.
ALVORD BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Cardinal Field, Melissa.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (5-3), Alvord (7-3).
LAST WEEK: Cooper 48, Wolfe City 8; Alvord 48, Tioga 15.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Caden Edwards, RB Tony Jones, RB Ben Cagle, OL Canyon Cooksy, OL Jasper Northcutt, RB Josh Colvert. Alvord: QB Jacob Martin, WR Tyler Slimp, WR Jessie Butler.
NOTES: This is a Class 2A-I bi-district playoff. Colvert led the Wolves last week with 114 yards rushing and one TD on 17 carries. Alvord went 7-5 last season, going three rounds in the playoffs. Alvord was second to Lindsay in District 5-2A-I at 4-1. Wolfe City was third behind Cooper and Celeste in District 6-2A-I at 4-2.
BOLES HORNETS
vs.
BREMOND TIGERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Venus.
RECORDS: Boles (7-3), Bemond (4-6).
LAST WEEK: Boles 47, Clarksville 8; Chilton 41, Bremond 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: RB Donovan Barnes, QB Gabriel Drennan, WR Wyatt Staggs. QB-WR Jayce Dickeson. Bremond: QB Braylen Wortham, RB David Williams, WR Koben Zan.
NOTES: This is a Class 2A-II bi-district playoff. Bremond was third in District 10-2A-II at 3-2 behind Mart and Chilton, who are a combined 19-1. Bremond averages 226.7 yards rushing and 85.7 yards passing per game. Drennan rushed for 123 yards and two TDs on 15 carries in last week’s game and was 4-of-4 passing for 45 yards.
FANNINDEL FALCONS
vs.
THROCKMORTON GREYHOUNDS
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Springtown.
RECORDS: Fannindel (6-2), Throckmorton (10-0).
LAST WEEK: Fannindel 52, Trinidad 6 Throckmorton 50, Woodson 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, WR Alex Fisk. Throckmorton: FB Josh Woods, QB Bradley Torrez, DT Tim Luna.
NOTES: This is a Class A-II six-man bi-district playoff. Fannindel finished second in District 9-2A-II at 4-0. The Greyhounds are averaging 69.3 points per game. The Greyhounds are ranked No. 13 in state. Fannindel finished second to Gold-Burg in District 10-A-II at 2-1.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
vs.
IRVING FAUSTINA FALCONS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: L.V. Berkner High School, Richardson.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (5-4), Irving Faustina (9-1).
LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian 54, Garland Christian 8; Irving Faustina 60, Texoma Christian 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian: RB-LB Eli Wimberley, DL Matthew Sundeen, TE Jude Ray, LB Cameron Parks, QB Brady Britain.
NOTES: This is a Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Class A-III six-man playoff. Greenville Christian coach Larry Uland has led the Eagles to four six-man state titles. Greenville Christian’s defense has recorded four shutouts this season, the most for any season in Uland’s career as a six-man coach. Faustina’s only loss was 54-8 to Fort Worth Covenant Classical, an 8-2 team.
