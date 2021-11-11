ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS

               @

FRISCO  RACOONS

   

  TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.

  LOCATION: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco

  RECORDS: Royse City (8-2), Frisco (9-1).

  LAST WEEK: Forney 30, Royse City 20; Frisco 27, Frisco Memorial 10.

  LAST YEAR: Frisco 52, Royse City 9.

  KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, QB Kenneth Spring, TE-DE Hayden Hays, WR Jonah Roberson, OL Harrison Hays. Frisco: QB Wyatt Carson, RB  Bradford Martin, RB Jordan Hamilton, QB/RB Brandon Mayazono.

  NOTES: This is a Class 5A-II bi-district playoff game. Frisco beat the Bulldogs last year in the bi-district round. The Star is the practice home of the Dallas Cowboys. Frisco averages nearly 400 yards rushing per game but only 100 yards passing. Petty-Dozier has rushed for 1,217 yards and 14 TDs on 150 carries this season and  2,182 yards over the last two seasons.

CADDO MILLS FOXES

               vs.

HILLSBORO EAGLES

TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.

LOCATION:  Community National Bank and Trust Stadium, Corsicana.

RECORDS: Caddo Mills (7-3), Hillsboro (6-4)

LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 56, Wills Point 14. Hillsboro did not play.

LAST YEAR:  Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0.

KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Jason Thomason, WR-DB Jett Saldivar, WR Jaden Lenamond, WR Caden Lemmon, RB Adrian Baxter. Hillsboro: QB Frankie Montoya, RB Jacob Figueroa, WR Tamarcus McGruder.

NOTES: This is a Class 4A-II bi-district playoff. Caddo Mills won last year’s playoff game over Hillsboro, 60-0. Montoya has thrown for 701 yards and 10 TDs and has rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 TDs with a long run of 90 yards. Thomason is 172-of-320 for 2,734 yards and 34 TDs.  Top Fox receivers are Lenamond (44-808, 17 TDs), Lemmon (43-813, 8 TDs) and Saldivar (36-492, 5 TDs).  Baxter (135-857, 13 TDs) leads the Caddo Mills rushers.

QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS

             vs.

GODLEY WILDCATS

TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.

LOCATION:  Pennington Field, Bedford.

RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (10-0), Godley (3-6).

LAST WEEK:  Quinlan Ford  35, Community 20; Goldley 38, Venus 6.

LAST YEAR: Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12.

KEY PLAYERS: Ford: RB Ja’Donavan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, QB Rowdy Rowan, RB-WR Marquisz Graham.  Godley: QB Nicholas Buzalsky, RB Ethan Kazouh, WR Drew Coleman.

NOTES: This is a Class 4A-II bi-district playoff. Godley beat Caddo Mills 41-12 in a bi-district playoff last season. Ford leads the nation in rushing, averaging 502.4 yards rushing per game. Top rushers are Williams (155-1,728, 25 TDs), Roden (147-1,602, 21 TDs) and Rowan (101-1,002, 13 TDs). Rowan missed last week’s game with an injury. The Panthers’ district football title is their first since 1979 and they’re the first team in school history to go 10-0 through the regular season. Godley is averaging 200 yards rushing and 181 yards passing.

CELESTE BLUE DEVILS

            vs.

TIOGA BULLDOGS

TIME: 7:30 p.m., Thursday.

LOCATION: Jackie Hendricks Stadium, Princeton.

RECORDS: Celeste (7-2), Tioga (5-5).

LAST WEEK: Celeste did not play. Alvord 48, Tioga 15.

KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: WR Ky Jackson, WR Holden Lamm, DB Seth Buckley, RB Jawonte Stephens, QB Michael Connelly. Tioga: QB Logan Westbrook, RB Johnny Dorpinghaus, RB Chase Evans.

NOTES: This is a Class 2-I bi-district playoff. Tioga is averaging 287.9 yards rushing and 96.9 passing. Westbrook is 63-of-145 passing for 955 yards, nine TDs and eight interceptions and has rushed for 843 yards and 13 TDs. Dorpinghaus, who is a freshman, leads the Tioga rushers (162-1,130, 13 TDs). Connelly is 135-of-202 passing for 1,66 yards and 17 TDs. Jawonte Stephens (147-878, 12 TDs) leads the Celeste rushers and Lamm (50-826, 11 TDs) leads the receivers.

