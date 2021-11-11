ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
FRISCO RACOONS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco
RECORDS: Royse City (8-2), Frisco (9-1).
LAST WEEK: Forney 30, Royse City 20; Frisco 27, Frisco Memorial 10.
LAST YEAR: Frisco 52, Royse City 9.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, QB Kenneth Spring, TE-DE Hayden Hays, WR Jonah Roberson, OL Harrison Hays. Frisco: QB Wyatt Carson, RB Bradford Martin, RB Jordan Hamilton, QB/RB Brandon Mayazono.
NOTES: This is a Class 5A-II bi-district playoff game. Frisco beat the Bulldogs last year in the bi-district round. The Star is the practice home of the Dallas Cowboys. Frisco averages nearly 400 yards rushing per game but only 100 yards passing. Petty-Dozier has rushed for 1,217 yards and 14 TDs on 150 carries this season and 2,182 yards over the last two seasons.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
vs.
HILLSBORO EAGLES
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Community National Bank and Trust Stadium, Corsicana.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (7-3), Hillsboro (6-4)
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 56, Wills Point 14. Hillsboro did not play.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 60, Hillsboro 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Jason Thomason, WR-DB Jett Saldivar, WR Jaden Lenamond, WR Caden Lemmon, RB Adrian Baxter. Hillsboro: QB Frankie Montoya, RB Jacob Figueroa, WR Tamarcus McGruder.
NOTES: This is a Class 4A-II bi-district playoff. Caddo Mills won last year’s playoff game over Hillsboro, 60-0. Montoya has thrown for 701 yards and 10 TDs and has rushed for 1,137 yards and 13 TDs with a long run of 90 yards. Thomason is 172-of-320 for 2,734 yards and 34 TDs. Top Fox receivers are Lenamond (44-808, 17 TDs), Lemmon (43-813, 8 TDs) and Saldivar (36-492, 5 TDs). Baxter (135-857, 13 TDs) leads the Caddo Mills rushers.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
vs.
GODLEY WILDCATS
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Pennington Field, Bedford.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (10-0), Godley (3-6).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford 35, Community 20; Goldley 38, Venus 6.
LAST YEAR: Godley 41, Quinlan Ford 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Ford: RB Ja’Donavan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, QB Rowdy Rowan, RB-WR Marquisz Graham. Godley: QB Nicholas Buzalsky, RB Ethan Kazouh, WR Drew Coleman.
NOTES: This is a Class 4A-II bi-district playoff. Godley beat Caddo Mills 41-12 in a bi-district playoff last season. Ford leads the nation in rushing, averaging 502.4 yards rushing per game. Top rushers are Williams (155-1,728, 25 TDs), Roden (147-1,602, 21 TDs) and Rowan (101-1,002, 13 TDs). Rowan missed last week’s game with an injury. The Panthers’ district football title is their first since 1979 and they’re the first team in school history to go 10-0 through the regular season. Godley is averaging 200 yards rushing and 181 yards passing.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
vs.
TIOGA BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Jackie Hendricks Stadium, Princeton.
RECORDS: Celeste (7-2), Tioga (5-5).
LAST WEEK: Celeste did not play. Alvord 48, Tioga 15.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: WR Ky Jackson, WR Holden Lamm, DB Seth Buckley, RB Jawonte Stephens, QB Michael Connelly. Tioga: QB Logan Westbrook, RB Johnny Dorpinghaus, RB Chase Evans.
NOTES: This is a Class 2-I bi-district playoff. Tioga is averaging 287.9 yards rushing and 96.9 passing. Westbrook is 63-of-145 passing for 955 yards, nine TDs and eight interceptions and has rushed for 843 yards and 13 TDs. Dorpinghaus, who is a freshman, leads the Tioga rushers (162-1,130, 13 TDs). Connelly is 135-of-202 passing for 1,66 yards and 17 TDs. Jawonte Stephens (147-878, 12 TDs) leads the Celeste rushers and Lamm (50-826, 11 TDs) leads the receivers.
