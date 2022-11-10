GARLAND NAAMAN FOREST RANGERS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
GAME: Class 6A-II bi-district playoff.
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Naaman Forest (5-5), Royse City (6-4).
LAST WEEK: Lakeview Centennial 27, Naaman Forest 13; Mesquite Horn 35, Royse City 10.
KEY PLAYERS: Naaman Forest: QB DeAngelo Perales, RB Isaiah Cunning, WR Jason Flores, WR Dylan Turner. ROYSE CITY: QB Kenneth Spring, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Jonah Roberson, WR Nicholas Weaver, WR Ja’Cori Williams, LB Caleb Robb.
NOTES: This will be Royse City’s fourth straight trip to the football playoffs but the Bulldogs’ first in Class 6A. Royse City placed third behind Rockwall and Mesquite Horn in District 10-6A with a 4-2 record. Naaman Forest was third in District 9-6A behind Wylie East and Wylie with a 5-3 record. Spring is 116-of-191 passing for 1,851 yards and 17 TDs with only one interception. Mitchum leads the Royse City rushers with 1,478 yards and 19 TDs on 191 carries. Roberson is Royse City’s top receiver (36-668, 7 TDs). Perales of Naaman Forest has thrown for 1,876 yards and 18 TDs and Cunning has run for 1,296 yards and 12 TDs on 214 carries.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
vs.
SANGER INDIANS
GAME: Class 4A-II bi-district playoff.
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Eagle-Mustang Stadium, Richardson.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (10-0), Sanger (7-3).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 41, Wills Point 12; Sanger 71, Bridgeport 43.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: RB Adrian Baxter, QB Caden Lemmon, LB Sam Cuevas, WR Bentley McDaniel, WR Koen Parks, WR Brady Wasurick, QB-RB-WR Alfonso Gonzales. Sanger: QB Logan Lewis, RB Steven Bush, WR Ben Turnbow, WR Chandler Bowland.
NOTES: Caddo Mills finished first in District 6-5A-II at 5-0. Sanger was fourth in 5-4A-II at 3-3 behind Aubrey, Van Alstyne and Gainesville. Sanger averages 38.9 points per game but gives up an average of 31.8. The Foxes average 39.3 points but are only giving up an average of 18.5. Lemmon is 113-of-201 passing for 1,533 yards, 16 TDs and only four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 664 yards and 10 TDs. Lewis is 157-of-246 passing for 2,298 yards and 18 TDs and has rushed for 631 yards and 16 TDs. Bush leads the Sanger rushers with 919 yards and 17 TDs on 138 carries.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
vs.
VAN ALSTYNE PANTHERS
GAME: Class 4A-II bi-district playoff.
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Kimbrough Stadium, Murphy.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (5-5), Van Alstyne (6-4).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford 56, Dallas Roosevelt 6; Van Alstyne 65, Gainesville 18.
KEY PlAYERS: Quinlan Ford: RB-DB Zalen Morales, DE Gavin Steiger, RB J.J. Jorzig, RB Dyland Seabolt, QB Blake Moreno. Van Alstyne: QB Weston Johnston, RB Jaden Mahan, WR Jackson Allen.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford finished third in District 6-5A-II behind Caddo Mills and Sunnyvale at 3-2. Van Alstyne was second behind Aubrey in District 5-4A-II at 5-1. Van Alstyne is averaging 36.0 points per game but is giving up a norm of 31. 6. Ford is averaging 31.0 points per game and is giving up 28.5. Ford, which led the nation in rushing average at 476.1 yards per game last season, is averaging 315.9 this season. The leading rushers for the Panthers are Morales (199-1,484, 16 TDs), Jorzig (110-738, 6 TDs) and Seabolt (77-668, 8 TDs).
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
vs.
FRANKSTON INDIANS
GAME: Class 2A-I bi-district playoff.
TIME: 7 p.m. Thursday.
LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium Emory.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (5-5), Frankson (8-2)..
LAST WEEK: Frankston 43, Ore City 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Tony Jones, RB-LB Josh Colvert, RB-LB Cayden Herron, WR Jarrett Tisdale. Frankston: QB Reese Hicks, RB Tyler Rogers, WR Devin Allen.
NOTES: Frankston finished second to Beckville in District 10-2A-I with a 5-1 record. Wolfe City was third in 9-2A-I behind Cooper and Honey Grove with a 4-2 record. Frankston is averaging 27.4 points per game while giving up 17.9. Wolfe City is averaging 21.9 points per game but giving up 29.0. The Indians’ only district loss was 55-0 to state-ranked Beckville. Hicks rushed for 209 yards and two TDs in Frankston’s win last week and ran for 44 yards and one TD. Rogers ran for 152 yards and one TD. Wolfe City has made the playoffs for the 11th straight season.
