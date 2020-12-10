GREENVILLE LIONS
@ LUCAS LOVEJOY LEOPARDS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Leopard Stadium, Lucas.
EVENT: Class 5A-II bi-district playoff.
RECORDS: Greenville (4-4), Lovejoy (10-0).
LAST WEEK: Ennis 56, Greenville 3; Lovejoy 31, Frisco Liberty 17.
KEY PLAYERS: Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR-RB Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, RB Hue Pitts, RB O.J. Johnson, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface. Lovejoy: QB R.W. Rucker, RB Matthew Mainord, WR Jaxson Lavender, WR Luke Mayfield.
NOTES: After losing to No. 1 ranked Ennis last week, the Lions will face No. 8 Lovejoy in the first round of the playoffs. The two teams are former district rivals. Lovejoy won the District 7-5A-II title with an 8-0 record. The Lions earned their second straight playoff berth by finishing second in District 8-5A-II zone play with a 2-1 record. Last week’s loss to Ennis had no bearing on the Lions’ playoff status. Lovejoy is averaging 50 points per game. The Lions are averaging 32.6. Ennis limited the Lions to 116 total yards in last week’s loss. Greenville was averaging 401 yards per game. Rucker was 16-of-23 passing for 142 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win and also rushed for 116 yards and a TD on 15 carries. Mainord led the Leopard rushers with 200 yards on 26 carries. Stephens has passed for 1,166 yards and 11 TDs and has rushed for 445 yards and seven TDs. Denson leads the Greenville rushers with 689 yards and 10 TDs on 77 carries.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@ FRISCO RACCOONS
TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Ford Center at The Star, Frisco.
EVENT: Class 5A-II bi-district playoff game.
RECORDS: Royse City (5-3), Frisco (6-1).
LAST WEEK: North Forney 43, Royse City 14. Frisco did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin. Frisco: QB Caree Green, RB Bradford Martin, RB Syone Usma-harper, RB A.J. Dinota.
NOTES: Frisco is ranked No. 10 in Class 5A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” The Raccoons’ only district loss was 38-28 to undefeated Lucas Lovejoy. Frisco beat Greenville 44-12 last year in a bi-district playoff at The Star, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Frisco averages 287 yards rushing per game but only 97 yards passing. Frisco’s outscored the opposition 222-92 in points. Veracruz has thrown for 1,688 yards and 21 TDs this season. Petty-Dozier has rushed for 965 yards and 10 TDs and Jackson has 41 catches for 842 and 10 TDs. Royse City reached the area round of the playoffs before falling last year to eventual state champ Aledo.
