CADDO MILLS FOXES
vs.
GILMER BUCKEYES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: E.H. Hanby Stadium, Mesquite.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (8-3), Gilmer (10-1).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 24, Hillsboro 14; Gilmer 71, Mexia 14.
LAST YEAR: Gilmer 42, Caddo Mills 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Jason Thomason, WR-DB Jett Saldivar, WR Jaden Lenamond, WR Caden Lemmon, RB Adrian Baxter. Gilmer: QB Brandon Tennison, RB Ashton Haynes, RB Mike Colbert, RB Will Henderson, WR Rohan Fuellen.
NOTES: This is a Class 4A-II area playoff game. Gilmer beat Caddo Mills in the fourth round of the playoffs last year. Gilmer is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Caddo Mills was ranked No. 22 before the season started. Thomason needs only 94 yards to reach the 3,000-yard passing mark for the season. He’s completed 188 of 343 attempts for 35 TDs. Baxter needs only 7 yards to reach the 1,000-yard rushing mark for the season. The Foxes’ top receivers are Lemmon (48-851, 8 TDs), Lenamond (47-853, 17 TDs) and Saldivar (39-506, 5 TDs). Tennison is 164-of-232 passing for 2,444 yards, 20 TDs and only 3 interceptions. He’ s also rushed for 377 yards and 2 TDs. Haynes leads the Buckeyes with 953 yards rushing and 19 TDson 110 carries.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
vs.
PITTSBURG PIRATES
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Gerald Prim Stadium, Sulphur Springs.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (11-0), Pittsburg (4-7).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford 49, Godley 23; Pittsboro 53, Brownsboro 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Ford: RB Ja’Donavan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, QB Rowdy Rowan, RB-WR Marquisz Graham. Pittsburg: QB Brayden Bolton, RB Jaylen Holloway, RB Tyliq Isome, WR Rickey Duffey, WR Bralyn Johnson WR Christian Bates.
NOTES: This is a Class 4A-II area playoff game. Pittsburg lost its first seven games but has won its last four. The seven teams Pittsburg has lost to are a cominbed 59-11 (.766 winning %). Quinlan Ford leads the nation in rushing at 510 yards per game. The leading rushers for the Panthers are Williams (172-1,987, 27 TDs), Roden (168-1,840, 24 TDs) and Rowan (107-1,071, 14 TDs). Ford’s only attempted 37 passes all season, completing 16 for 461 yards. Bolton was 3-of-6 passing for 126 yards and two TDs in Pittsburg’s win last week and ran for 203 yards and three TDs on just nine carries.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
vs.
CRAWFORD PIRATES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Charles Head Stadium, Alvarado.
RECORDS: Celeste (8-2), Crawford (11-0).
LAST WEEK: Celeste 56, Tioga 33; Crawford 59, Dawson 12.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: WR Ky Jackson, WR Holden Lamm, DB Seth Buckley, RB Jawonte Stephens, QB Michael Connelly. Crawford: QB Luke Torbert, RB Camron Walker, WR Cash Bolgiano.
NOTES: This is a Class 2A-I area playoff. Crawford’s ranked No. 4 in Class 2A-I by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” The Pirates have outscored the opposition 478-78 this season. Celeste spotted Tioga a 10-0 lead before getting its offense rolling. The Blue Devils then scored 49 points in the second and third quarters. Connelly is 152-of-224 passing for 1,951 yards, 21 TDs and 10 interceptions. Jawonte Stephens leads the Blue Devil rushers with 1,003 yards and 13 TDs on 163 carries. Lamm leads the receivers with 58 catches for 971 yards and 13 TDs. Celeste finished with 563 yards and 26 first downs in last week’s victory.
