      CELESTE BLUE DEVILS

                    vs.

     WINDTHORST TROJANS

 

  GAME: Class  2A-II bi-district playoff. 

  TIME: 7 p.m. Thursday.

  LOCATION: Jackrabbit Stadium, Bowie.

  RECORDS: Celeste (6-4), Windthorst (6-4).

  LAST WEEK: Muenster 34, Celeste 7; Windthorst 49, Electra 7. 

  KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Michael Connelly, RB Anthony Powell, WR Quentin

Campbell. Windthorst: QB Logan Cope, RB Tyler Camacho, WR Brayden Berend,  WR Kolby Teakell, WR Kasen Wiles.

  NOTES: Windthorst tied for first place in District 7-2A-II with Seymour and Archer City at 5-1. The Trojans are averaging 28.1 points per game and giving up 22.7. Cope is 157-of-242 passing for 1,905 yards, 21 TDs and 11 interceptions and has rushed for a team-high 638 yards and nine TDs. Celeste finished fourth in 8-2A-II behind Collinsville, Santo and Muenster with a 3-3 record. The Blue Devils are averaging 31.8 points per game while giving up 22.2. Connelly is 104-of-159 passing for 1,417 yards and 14 TDs.  Powell leads the Celeste rushers with 745 yards and nine TDs on 115 carries.

 

      FANNINDEL FALCONS

                   vs.

      MORGAN EAGLES

 

  GAME: Class  A-II  bi-district playoff. 

  TIME: 7 p.m. Friday.

  LOCATION: Irving Nimitz.

  RECORDS: Fannindel (5-5), Morgan (7-3)..

  LAST WEEK: Oakwood 80, Fannindel 32; Morgan 69, Mount Calm 30.

  KEY PLAYERS: Fannindel: QB Jabari Dowdy, QB-RB-WR Kazion Dugan, WR Kalob Runnels, RB Kemonte Cuba. Morgan: QB E.J. Aviles, RB Adrian Vera-Rico, WR Zach Mitchell.

  NOTES: Morgan finished first in District 10-A-II with a 3-0 record. The Eagles average 58.1 points per game and give up 39.7. They’ve won six straight games following a 50-39 loss to Gholson. Aviles is 62-of-118 passing for 1,082 yards, 26 TDs and only four interceptions. He’s also rushed for 973 yards and 23 TDs. Vero-Rico leads the Eagle rushers with 1,092 yards and 20 TDs. Fannindel was second to Oakwood in 9-A-II with a 2-1 record.  The Falcons average 39.8 points per game while giving up 41.2

 

 

GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN  EAGLES

                       @

LUBBOCK CHRIST THE KING CATHEDRAL

             GOLDEN LIONS

 

  GAME: TAPPS six-man III bi-district playoff. 

  TIME: 1 p.m. Saturday.

  LOCATION:  Christ the King Field, Lubbock.

  RECORDS: Greenville Christian (5-5), Christ the King (5-3).

  LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian 64, Waco Eagle Christian 24; Lubbock Kingdom Prep 52, Christ the King 6.

  KEY PLAYERS: Greenville Christian:QB Brady Britain, RB Jack Pope, LB Damon Spurlock, LB Daven Denney.

  NOTES: Greenville Christian head coach Larry Uland has guided the Eagles to four state six-man titles and he won three more at Wylie Prep. Pope was the Herald-Banner’s Athlete of the Week after rushing for nine TDs in the Eagles’ win last week over Waco Eagle Christian. Christ the King finished second to Lubbock Kingdom Prep in District 1-III.Greenville Christian was third behind Longview Christian Heritage and Rockwall Heritage in District 3-III. The Eagles average 26.4 points per game while giving up 35.5. Christ the King averages 29.5 while giving up 18.8.

