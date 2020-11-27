CADDO MILLS FOXES
vs. PLEASANT GROVE HAWKS
TIME: 2 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
EVENT: Class 4A-II regional playoff.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (11-0), Pleasant Grove (8-3).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 43, Van 27; Pleasant Grove 42, Community 0.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton. Pleasant Grove: QB Jalen Woodside, RB Logan Johnson, RB R.J. Collins, WR Jaylen Boardley.
NOTES: Caddo Mills is off to its best start since 2007, when the Foxes finished at 12-1. Pleasant Grove went 15-1 last season, including a 35-21 victory over Wimberley in the 4A-II state finals. Caddo Mills was ranked eighth in week 10 in Class 4A-II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” while Pleasant Grove was ranked third. Pleasant Grove has lost 52-41 to 12-0 Argyle, 35-7 to 10-0 Carthage and 31-28 to 11-1 Gilmer. Argyle and Carthage are No. 1 ranked teams. Townley was 15-of-21 passing last week for 179 yards and five TDs and ran for 84 yards on 12 carries. He also intercepted two passes. Beane caught five passes for 42 yards and two TDs. Van stayed close by recovering five onside kicks. Woodside went 7-of-13 passing for 190 yards and two TDs against the Braves.
STRAWN GREYHOUNDS
vs. FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 6:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Italy.
EVENT: Class A-II six-man quarterfinal playoff.
RECORDS: Strawn (10-2), Fannindel (11-0).
LAST WEEK: Strawn 44, Throckmorton 24; Fannindel 60, Gordon 40.
KEY PLAYERS: Strawn: RB Jett Gordon, TE-DE Justin Patton, RB Leo Delatorre, C Chico Hughes. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: Fannindel avenged a 66-21 bi-district playoff loss to Gordon last season. Fannindel is ranked 10th in Class A-II by sixmanfootball.com and Strawn is 11th. Strawn went 9-5 last season, advancing four rounds in the playoffs. Strawn has lost 48-36 to White Deer and 77-22 to Westbrook. White Deer is 7-4 and Westbrook is 11-1. Strawn is averaging 55.4 points per game and Fannindel is averaging 55.3.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
vs. ABLENE CHRISTIAN PANTHERS
TIME: 2 p.m. Saturday, Hico.
EVENT: TAPPS Class A-III area six-man playoff.
RECORD: Greenville Christian (4-2), Abilene Christian (6-1).
LAST WEEK: Greenville Christian received a first-round bye. Abilene Christian won by forfeit over Dallas Fairhill.
KEY PLAYERS: Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Eli Wimberley, RB Charlie Ott, RB Colton Smith, C Tommy Witt. Abilene Christian: QB Keatan Allen, C-NG Caleb Burrow, CB Davis Patteson, G-MLB Trevor Schwiethale.
NOTES: Greenville Christian won the District 3-A title with a 3-0 record and earned a first-round bye in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ Division III playoffs. Greenville Christian is averaging more than 60 points per game. Abilene Christian’s only loss was 44-6 to Wichita Christian. Abilene Christian went 10-2 last season. Greenville Christian is ranked ninth in Division III by sixmanfootball.com Abilene Christian is 11th. The winner of this game plays the winner between Lubbock Kingdom Prep and Irving Faustina. The Eagles’ top rusher, Nick Jackson, is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, according to Eagles coach Randy Jones.
