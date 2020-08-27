WINONA WILDCATS
@
LONE OAK BUFFALOES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Buffalo Stadium, Lone Oak.
RECORDS: Winona (0-0), Lone Oak (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Winona: QB Julio Zuniga, RB Peyton Snow, FB Jessie Jones, WR Kenyon McGruder. Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Marion Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg.
NOTES: “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picks Winona to finish third in District 9-3A-II behind West Rusk and Harmony. The magazine picks Lone Oak to finish sixth in 8-3A-II behind Gunter, Bells, Leonard, Blue Ridge and Whitewright. Lone Oak went 2-8 last season. Winona was a 6-5 playoff team in 2019. Larry McFarlin, who was promoted midseason as the interim head coach of the Buffaloes in 2019, is back at the helm this season. Gudgel threw a 45-yard touchdown pass to Wasurick during Lone Oak’s scrimmage last week against Big Sandy.
BOLES HORNETS
@
OVERTON MUSTANGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Coach Chester Roy Stadium, Overton.
RECORDS: Boles (0-0), Overton 0-0).
LAST YEAR: Boles 15, Overton 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans. Overton: QB Derrick Ishee, RB Shaun Garcia, RB Jaxson Clark.
NOTES: Boles went 1-9 last season while Overton was 0-10. “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” picked Boles to finish sixth in District 9-2A-II and Overton to finish seventh in 11-2A-II. Brad Scribner returns for his second season as head coach of the Hornets.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
LEONARD TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Leonard.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (0-0), Leonard (0-0).
LAST YEAR: Leonard 28, Wolfe Ciy 26, two OTs.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Amarien Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksey, OL Jasper Northcutt. Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, WR Ty Ashworth, DE Nate Harris.
NOTES: Wolfe City is ranked No. 20 in Class 2A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” after going 27-8 over the past three seasons including 8-3 in 2019, 10-2 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2017. The magazine picked the Wolves to win District 6-2A-I. The magazine picked Leonard to finish third in 8-3A-II behind returning state champion Gunter and Bells. Brown rushed for 2,274 yards and 25 TDs and passed for 951 yards and 11 TDs last season for the Tigers. Brummett scored for the Wolves on a 30-yard run during their scrimmage last week against state-ranked Bells
