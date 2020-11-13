SULPHUR SPRINGS WILDCATS
@ GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Sulphur Springs (1-3), Greenville (3-2).
LAST WEEK: Sulphur Springs 28, Corsicana 21; North Forney 57, Greenville 25.
LAST YEAR: Greenville 25, Sulphur Springs 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Sulphur Springs: QB Kaden Wallace, RB Caden Davis, WR C.J. Williams, WR Cable Glenn. Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, RB Hue Pitts, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface.
NOTES: Greenville is celebrating homecoming. District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. Both teams are 1-1 in zone play. The winner is assured of a playoff spot. Stephens was 11-of-25 passing last week for 187 yards and two TDs. Johnson caught six passes for 92 yards. Sulphur Springs averages 174.5 yards rushing and 119.8 passing per game.
CRANDALL PIRATES
@ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Crandall (3-2), Royse City (3-2).
LAST WEEK: Ennis 54, Crandall 9; Royse City 63, Forney 31.
KEY PLAYERS: Crandall: QB Jamonte Gordon-West, RB Chris Abron, WR Samuel Omosigho. Royse City: QB Joe Veracruz, RB Champ Petty-Dozier, RB Sam Mitchum, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.
NOTES: District 8-5A-II elected to go to zone play after Greenville, Sulphur Springs and Crandall were sidelined by COVID-19. Both teams are 1-1 in zone play. The winner advances to the playoffs. Royse City totaled 737 all-purpose yards in the big win over Forney. Jackson returned the opening kickoff 93 yards for a Royse City touchdown and later scored on a 98-yard pass from Veracruz, who was 10-of-12 passing for 250 yards and three TDs. Crandall’s one zone win was in four overtimes over Forney.
HILLSBORO EAGLES
@ CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7 p.m., Thursday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
EVENT: Class 4A-II bi-district playoff.
RECORDS: Hillsboro (4-5), Caddo Mills (9-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
KEY PLAYERS: Hillsboro: QB Austin Cook, RB Thomas Pratt, WR Manny Dixon. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Caddo Mills won the District 6-4A-II title with a 5-0 record. Hillsboro was fourth of five teams in 5-4A-II with a 1-3 record. Caddo Mills ranks No. 7 in 4A-II. Cook is 58-of-126 passing for 674 yards, four TDs and seven interceptions. Townley has thrown for 2,430 yards and 29 TDs and has rushed for 1,134 yards and 19 scores. Beane leads the Fox receivers with 44 catches for 762 yards and 12 TDs.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@ GODLEY WILDCATS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Godley Field, Godley.
EVENT: Class 4A-II bi-district playoff.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (6-2), Godley (6-4).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford did not play. Godley 62, Venus 16.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper. Godley: QB Caden Burke, WR Parker Priddy, RB Kolby Bartlett.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford finished third in District 6-4A-II with a 2-2 record. Godley was second in 5-4A-II at 3-1. Burke has thrown for 3,059 yards, 35 TDs and five interceptions. Bartlett leads the Wildcat rushers with 1,164 yards and eight TDs on 119 carries. Willliams leads the Ford rushers with 994 yards and 11 TDs on 105 carries. Roden has rushed for 761 yards and 13 TDs. Ford is averaging 392.6 yards rushing per game.
