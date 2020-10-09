MOUNT PLEASANT TIGERS
@ GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Mount Pleasant (2-0), Greenville (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Mount Pleasant 24, Sherman 7; Frisco Liberty 39, Greenville 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Mount Pleasant: QB Keller Thompson, RB Edward Wilder, RB Jaylen Williams, RB Caleb Jones, WR Xzavier Brown. Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface.
NOTES: The two teams have been in the same district multiple times though Mount Pleasant is now in 9-5A-II and the Lions are in 8-5A-II. The last time these teams played was in 2017. Mount Pleasant won that one 34-17. Mount Pleasant went 5-5 last season. Lions were a 6-5 playoff team in 2019. Greenville trailed only 26-20 in the third quarter last week before giving way. Mount Pleasant is averaging 306 yards rushing per game and 61 yards passing. Greenville is averaging 197.5 yards rushing and 157.5 passing. Mount Pleasant has also beaten Wylie East, 49-6.
SUNNVYALE RAIDERS
@ CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Sunnyvale (1-3), Caddo Mills (4-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
LAST YEAR: Sunnyvale 55, Caddo Mills 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Sunnyvale: PK Jake Pecina, QB Max Mcada, WR Noah McDill. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gavyn Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds, RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Townley was the Built Ford Tough 4A Player ot the Week last week after totaling 557 yards of total offense during the Foxes' 50-28 win over Aubrey. Townley has now passed for 1,247 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, completing 57 of 75 attempts. He’s also rushed for 601 yards and 12 TDs on 60 carries. Sunnyvale has beaten Carrollton Ranchview 47-14 and has lost 46-25 to Waco Connally, 58-28 to Melissa and 28-27 to Kennedale. Sunnyvale, a 12-1 regional semifinalist last season, was ranked No. 7 in 4A-II by "Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine" prior to the start of the season, while Caddo Mills was ranked No. 24. This is a District 6-4A-II opener.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@ FARMERSVILLE FARMERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Farmer Stadium.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (4-0), Farmersville (1-3).
LAST WEEK: QunlanFord 67, Dallas Roosevelt 18. Farmersville did not play.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: QB Eli Chambers, RB Ja’Donovan Williams, RB-LB Kaiden Roden, RB Marquizs Graham, RB Rowdy Rowan, TE-LB Colt Cooper. Farmersville: QB E.J. Chairez, RB Braden Lair, RB Travis Zingaro.
NOTES: This is a District 6-4A-II opener. Ford is averaging 406.3 yards rushing and 72.3 yards passing per game. Five Panthers have rushed for more than 180 yards: J'Donavan Williams (50-492, 5 TDs), Kaiden Roden (40-387, 8 TDs), Eli Chambers (38-256, 5 TDs), Marquizs Graham (35-188, 1 TD) and Rowdy Rowan (28-187, 2 TDs). Cooper leads the Ford receivers (7-175, 1 TD).
