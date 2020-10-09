LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@ WHITEWRIGHT TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadum, Whitewright.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (1-4), Whitewright (4-2).
LAST WEEK: S&S Consolidated 41, Lone Oak 19. Whitewright 41, Blue Ridge 7.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg Whitewright: QB Kayden Carraway, RB Colby Jones, WR Reilly Evans, WR Aaron Pitt, WR Trevor McCartney.
NOTES: Carraway has thrown for 983 yards and 11 TDs and has rushed for 262 yards and five TDs. Evans leads the Tiger receivers with 23 catches for 307 yards and three TDs. Whitewright is tied for second place in 8-3A-II at 1-1 with Bells, Blue Ridge and S&S Consolidated. Lone Oak is tied for sixth with Leonard at 0-1. Lone Oak has lost its last four games after opening with a 2-0 win over Winona.
CUMBY TROJANS
@ BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Cumby (0-1), Boles (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
KEY PLAYERS: Cumby: RB Jacob DeMidio, WR Justin DeMidio, WR-DB Fabian Camargo. Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, RB Donovan Barnes, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans.
NOTES: Both teams have missed games and practices due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cumby lost its only game 27-12 to Santo. Boles has beaten Overton 34-0 and lost 35-0 to Hawkins.
GREENVILLE CHRISTIAN EAGLES
@ FANNINDEL FALCONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m. Friday.
LOCATION: Bishop Field, Ladonia.
RECORDS: Greenville Christian (1-1), Fannindel (5-0).
LAST WEEK: Lucas Christian 64, Greenville Christian 60; Fannindel 47, Tyler Willowbend 0.
LAST YEAR: Greenville Christian 60, Fannindel 36.
KEY PLAYERS: Geenville Christian: QB Wilson Feezel, RB Nick Jackson, RB-WR Eli Wimberley, C Tommy Witt. Fannindel: RB Contreal Judkins, QB Jabari Dowdy, DE Jawaylon Shaw.
NOTES: Fannindel has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 50-8. Fannindel has also beaten Fruitvale 45-0, Campbell 52-6, Leverett’s Chapel 33-12 and Grayson Christian 74-24. Greenville Christian totaled 445 yards of offense last week including 251 yards rushing and 194 passing. New addition Chrlie Ott caught a team-high five passes for 92 yards and a TD and returned a kickoff 50 yards for a touchdown in the Eagles’ loss last week. Greenville Christian was a 6-6 bi-district champion last season. Fannindel was a 3-6 playoff team last season. Greenville Christian head coach Randy Jones previously coached at Fannindel. Fannindel’s current head coach Gabe Lane was Jones’ assistant back then.
