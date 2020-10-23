LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@ LEONARD TIGERS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Tiger Stadium, Leonard.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (1-6), Leonard (3-3).
LAST WEEK: Bells 55, Lone Oak 13; Leonard 49, Blue Ridge 23.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano ‘s Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg Leonard: QB D.J. Brown, RB Josh Barlagne, WR Cam Armstrong.
NOTES: Lone Oak has lost its last six games after opening with a 2-0 win over Winona. Brown has passed for 665 yards and seven TDs for Leonard and rushed for 850 yards and seven TDs on 113 carries. Armstrong has caught 22 passes for 467 yards and six TDs. Leonard ranks fifth in District 8-3A-II at 1-2. Lone Oak ranks seventh at 0-3.
MAUD CARDINALS
@ BOLES HORNETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Kevin Kiper Memorial Stadium, Quinlan.
RECORDS: Maud (1-4), Boles (1-3).
LAST WEEK: Maud 38, Cumby 14; James Bowie 22, Boles 18.
KEY PLAYERS: Maud: QB-DB Carson Lamb, RB-LB Tucker Sanders, OL-LB Dwson Daffern. Boles: QB Santiago Sanjines, RB Donovan Barnes, RB Gabriel Drennan, WR Preston Adams, WR Koen Goggans.
NOTES: Boles missed a couple of games due to the coronavius. Boles is tied with Clarksville for fifth place in District 9-2A-II at 0-2. Maud is tied with Cumby for third place at 1-1. Detroit and James Bowie are tied for the district lead with 2-0 records.
CLARKSVILLE TIGERS
@ CUMBY TROJANS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Lawrence-Frazier Field, Cumby.
RECORDS: Clarksville (2-5), Cumby (1-2),
LAST WEEK: Clarksville did not play. Maud 38, Cumby 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Clarksville: QB Naquavus Caesar, RB Brodric Titus, WR Mckaven Overstreet-Hurd, WR Olajuwon Woodberry. Cumby: RB Jacob DeMidio, WR Justin DeMidio, WR-DB Fabian Camargo.
NOTES: Cumby is celebrating homecoming. Cumby has missed some games and practice time this season due to concerns over the coronavirus. Cumby has beat Boles 36-18 and has also lost to Santo, 27-12. Cumby is tied with Maud for third place in District 9-2A-II at 1-1. Clarksville is tied tith Boles for fifth place in the district at 0-2.
