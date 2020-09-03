LONE OAK BUFFALOES
@
EUSTACE BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Eustace.
RECORDS: Lone Oak (1-0), Eustace (0-1).
LAST WEEK: Lone Oak 2, Winona 0; Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14.
KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg. Eustace: QB Paxton Schwartz, DE Cameron Englehart, OL Wesley Kirchenbaur.
NOTES: Wasurick tackled a Winona running back in the end zone for a safety for Lone Oak’s only points in last week’s victory. Lone Oak’s offense drove inside the Winona 10-yard line twice without scoring, getting one touchdown called back on a penalty. Eustace went 2-8 last season and is picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to finish sixth in District 8-3A-I. Lone Oak also went 2-8 last season and is picked to finish sixth in 8-3A-II.
CELESTE BLUE DEVILS
vs.
QUANAH INDIANS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls.
RECORDS: Celeste (0-0), Quanah (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Celeste did not play. Quanah 35, Haskell 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, WR Ky Jackson, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley. Quanah: QB Landon Leija, RB Jakobe McGary, WR Brennan Thomas, DL Hunter Coley.
NOTES: The Quanah game is a replacement for Cumby, which canceled its first three games this season. Quanah was a 5-7 bi-district champion last season and is picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to finish second in District 6-2A-II behind Archer City. Celeste went 2-8 last season. Powell was 48-of-125 passing last season for 731 yards and two TDs. Quanah is about 80 miles northwest of Wichita Falls.
WOLFE CITY WOLVES
@
PARIS CHISUM MUSTANGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Mustang Stadium, Paris.
RECORDS: Wolfe City (0-1), Chisum (1-0).
LAST WEEK: Leonard 14, Wolfe City 0; Chisum 53, Union Grove 16.
KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Amarien Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksey, OL Jasper Northcutt. Chisum: RB Zaquavious Price, QB Levi Weems, RB Jett Petkus.
NOTES: Wolfe City was ranked No. 20 in Class 2A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” after going 27-8 over the past three seasons including 8-3 in 2019, 10-2 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2017. The magazine picked the Wolves to win District 6-2A-I. The magazine picked Chisum to finish fifth in District 10-3A-II after Chisum went 3-7 last season. Price rushed for 151 yards and four TDs in Chisum’s victory last week. Brummett led the Wolves’ rushers with 86 yards on 20 carries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.