       LONE OAK BUFFALOES

                  @

        EUSTACE BULLDOGS

 TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

 LOCATION: Bulldog Stadium, Eustace.

 RECORDS:   Lone Oak (1-0), Eustace (0-1).

 LAST WEEK: Lone Oak 2, Winona 0; Blooming Grove 17, Eustace 14.

 KEY PLAYERS: Lone Oak: QB Adrian Gudgel, WR Brady Wasurick, RB Mariano Rincon, RB Austin Ramm, OL Zach Isenberg. Eustace: QB Paxton Schwartz, DE Cameron Englehart, OL Wesley Kirchenbaur.

 NOTES: Wasurick tackled a Winona running back in the end zone for a safety for Lone Oak’s only points in last week’s victory. Lone Oak’s offense drove inside the Winona 10-yard line twice without scoring, getting one touchdown called back on a penalty. Eustace went 2-8 last season and is picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to finish sixth in District 8-3A-I. Lone Oak  also went 2-8 last season and is picked to finish sixth in 8-3A-II.

    CELESTE BLUE DEVILS

                vs.

   QUANAH INDIANS

 

 TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.

 LOCATION: Memorial Stadium, Wichita Falls.

 RECORDS:  Celeste (0-0), Quanah (1-0).

 LAST WEEK: Celeste did not play. Quanah 35, Haskell 13.

 KEY PLAYERS:  Celeste: QB Thomas Powell, RB Damon Crook, WR Ky Jackson, LB Thadeus Clark, DB Seth Buckley. Quanah: QB Landon Leija, RB Jakobe McGary, WR Brennan Thomas, DL Hunter Coley.

 NOTES: The Quanah game is a replacement for Cumby, which canceled its first three games this season. Quanah was a 5-7 bi-district champion last season and is picked by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” to finish second in District 6-2A-II behind Archer City. Celeste went 2-8 last season. Powell was 48-of-125 passing last season for 731 yards and two TDs. Quanah is about 80 miles northwest of Wichita Falls.

     WOLFE CITY WOLVES

               @

  PARIS CHISUM MUSTANGS

TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.

LOCATION: Mustang Stadium, Paris.

RECORDS:  Wolfe City (0-1), Chisum (1-0).

LAST WEEK:  Leonard 14, Wolfe City 0;  Chisum 53, Union Grove 16.

KEY PLAYERS: Wolfe City: QB Amarien Jones, RB Jaren Brummett, OL Canyon Cooksey, OL Jasper Northcutt. Chisum: RB Zaquavious Price, QB Levi Weems, RB Jett Petkus.

NOTES: Wolfe City was ranked No. 20 in Class 2A by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine” after going 27-8 over the past three seasons including 8-3 in 2019, 10-2 in 2018 and 9-3 in 2017. The magazine picked the Wolves to win District 6-2A-I. The magazine picked Chisum to finish fifth in District 10-3A-II after Chisum went 3-7 last season. Price rushed for 151 yards and four TDs in Chisum’s victory last week. Brummett led the Wolves’ rushers with 86 yards on 20 carries.

Tags

Recommended for you