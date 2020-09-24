HENDERSON LIONS
@ GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Henderson (1-1), Greenville (0-0).
LAST WEEK: Neither team played.
KEY PLAYERS: Henderson: QB Decorian Watson, RB D’Cameron Walker, WR Bryson Collins. Greenville: QB Brandon Stephens, WR Caleb Johnson, WR Miles Denson, WR Shawn Brown, LB GianCarlos Belteton, DE Michael Surface.
NOTES: This is Greenville’s season opener. Henderson as a 4A could have played four games by now but had a couple canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Henderson has beaten Liberty-Eylau 21-12 and lost 22-20 to Gilmer after getting stopped on a two-point conversion. Henderson was a 7-4 playoff team last season and the Lions were a 6-5 playoff team in 2019. Henderson was a late replacement for Nacogdoches on the schedule.
FRISCO CENTENNIAL TITANS
@ ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Frisco Centennial (0-0), Royse City (0-0).
KEY PLAYERS: Centennial: QB Grayson Dayries, RB Jackson Marshall, DT Logan Radmore (6-6, 270). Royse City: RB Champ Petty-Dozier, WR Ketron Jackson, H-back Tyson Neighbors, OL Turner Hilburn, WR Michael Alphin.
NOTES: This is a season opener for both teams. Royse City was a 9-3 bi-district champion in 2019 and is ranked No. 25 in Class 5A, Division II by “Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.” Frisco Centennial went only 2-8 last season and has been picked to finsh ninth in District 5-5A-I. Petty-Dozier ran for more than 1,000 yards last season though missing two games.
AUBREY CHAPARRALS
@ CADDO MILLS FOXES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Ed Locker Stadium, Caddo Mills.
RECORDS: Aubrey (4-0), Caddo Mills (3-0).
LAST WEEK: Aubrey 49, Terrell 20. Caddo Mills didn’t play.
KEY PLAYERS: Aubrey: QB Jaxon Holder, RB Braylon Colgrove, WR Jacob Holder. Caddo Mills: QB Tyler Townley, WR Gayne Beane, WR Cayden Davis, RB Konner Pounds. RB Gavin Clayton.
NOTES: Life Waxahachie called off Caddo Mills’ game last week. Townley is averaging 282.3 yards passing and 147.7 yards rushing per game. He’s 40-of-52 passing for 847 yards and nine touchdowns and has rushed for 443 yards and 10 TDs on 40 carries. Aubrey has also beaten Burkburnett 55-7, Whitesboro 26-3 and Kaufman 52-21.
