CHAPEL HILL BULLDOGS
@
GREENVILLE LIONS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: T.A. “Cotton” Ford Stadium, Greenville.
RECORDS: Chapel Hill (2-0), Greenville (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Chapel Hill 50, Van 28; Greenville 35, Frisco Liberty 2.
LAST YEAR: Chapel Hill 69, Greenville 20.
KEY PLAYERS: Chapel Hill: Demetrius Brisbon Jr., RB Rickey Stewart, WR Cameron Kelley, WR Jayvin Mayfield, MLB Da’Veon Ross. QB Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Greg Washington, RB Jaden Johnson, WR Dadrian Payton, WR Jett Fifield, LB Jonathan Sampson, DL Khaleel Parker, DB Aden Lewis, DL Richard Medina.
NOTES: Randy Jackson is in his first season as the head coach of the Lions having been hired less than a week before the start of practice. Chapel Hill is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-I by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine.The Bulldogs were 12-3 state semifinalists last season. Johnson threw for three touchdowns and ran for one TD during the Lions’ win over Frisco Liberty to earn the Herald-Banner Athlete of the Week award. Brisbon has thrown for 203 yards and four TDs and has run for 338 yards and five TDs. Stewart has rushed for 451 yards and five TDs.
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
@
MELISSA CARDINALS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Coach Kenny Deel Stadium, Melissa.
RECORDS: Royse City (2-0), Melissa (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Royse City 49, The Colony 35; Melissa 63, China Spring 33.
LAST YEAR: Melissa 48, Royse City 24.
KEY PLAYERS: Royse City: WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, QB Jace Oliver, RB Tyreke Cockcroft, OL Harrison Hays, DB Lukas Olvera. Melissa: QB Trever Ham, RB Nathan Adejokun, WR Karson Maynard, WR Lincoln Dunn, DL Nigel Smith.
NOTES: Melissa is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A-II by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine. The Cardinals were 11-3 regional finalists last season. Ham was 25-of-30 passing for 374 yards and five TDs in the Cardinals’ win over China Spring. Melissa rushed for 286 yards in the win over Argyle, led by Adejokun with 231 yards and one TD on 31 carries. Royse City rushed for 475 yards in last week’s win over The Colony, led by Cockcroft with 262 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries. Brennan Anderson ran for 93 yards and a touchdown on five carries, including a long run of 72 yards. Melissa is playing its first season in its new stadium that reportedly cost $35 million.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
CANTON EAGLES
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Norris Birdwell Stadium, Canton.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (1-0), Canton (1-1).
LAST WEEK: Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28; Winnsboro 52, Canton 14.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 31, Canton 13.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Alfonso Gonzales, WR Bentley McDaniel, H-B Josh Ivey, DE Gavin Barabas, WR Kase Helmberger, LB Harris Bethea.
Canton: QB Nathan Parker, RB Collin Campuzano, WR Justus Petree, WR Carson French.
NOTES: Caddo Mills’ game with Bullard was called in the third quarter due to injuries. Two of the Foxes were airlifted to a hospital and another was driven to the hospital. All three players were treated and released. Caddo Mills was an 11-1 district and bi-district championship team last season while Canton went 4-6. Parker is 34-of-64 passing for 561 yards and four TDs. Petree has caught nine passes for 243 yards and two TDs.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@
BULLARD PANTHERS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Panther Stadium, Bullard.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (1-1), Bullard (2-0).
LAST WEEK: Quinlan Ford 44, Godley 39; Bullard 38, Caddo Mills 28.
LAST YEAR: Quinlan Ford 42, Bullard 35.
KEY PLAYERS: QB Payton Wallen, RB Zalen Morales, RB-LB Dylan Seabolt, RB Jeremiah Coleman. Bullard: RB Quasy Warren, OL-DL Austin Ellis (6-5, 285), OL-DL Cason Craig (6-4, 285).
NOTES: Quinlan Ford ranked among the state’s leaders in rushing yards per game in 2022 at 315.7 yards per game. The Panthers rushed for 306 yards in their win over Godley, led by Morales with 177 yards and three TDs. Warren ran for three TDs during Bullard’s game against Caddo Mills, which was stopped in the third quarter due to injuries.
