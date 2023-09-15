GREENVILLE LIONS
@
DENISON YELLOW JACKETS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Munson Stadium, Denison.
RECORDS: Greenville (1-2), Denison (2-1).
LAST WEEK: Chapel Hill 56, Greenville 14; Denison 21, Kennedale 13.
LAST YEAR: Denison 34, Greenville 27.
KEY PLAYERS: QB Greenville: QB Anthony Johnson, RB Greg Washington, RB Jaden Johnson, WR Dadrian Payton, WR Jett Fifield, LB Jonathan Sampson, DL Khaleel Parker, DB Aden Lewis, DL Richard Medina. Denison: QB Ty Rhodes, RB Grant Yerkes, RB Jack Aleman.
NOTES: Randy Jackson is in his first season as the head coach of the Lions having been hired less than a week before the start of practice. Chapel Hill, ranked No. 2 in Class 4A-I, outgained the Lions 573-228 in total yardage last week. Greenville led Denison 13-7, 19-14 and 27-20 in last year’s game before getting overtaken in the fourth quarter. Aleman rushed for 153 yards and three TDs in last year’s game. Denison has also beaten rival Sherman 42-0 and lost 34-7 to Frisco Reedy. This is a District 7-5A-II opener for both teams.
ARLINGTON BOWIE. VOLUNTEERS
@
ROYSE CITY BULLDOGS
TIME: 7 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Royse City ISD Stadium.
RECORDS: Arlington Bowie (1-2), Royse City (2-1).
LAST WEEK: Plano 35, Arlington Bowie 34; Melissa 38, Royse City 7.
LAST YEAR: Arlington Bowie 41, Royse City 28.
KEY PLAYERS: Arlington Bowie: QB Larry Nichols, RB Darrion Bowers, RB Tavares Duckett, WR Rafeald Campbell.Royse City: WR Ja’Cori Williams, WR Nicholas Weaver, QB Jace Oliver, RB Tyreke Cockcroft, OL Harrison Hays, DB Lukas Olvera.
NOTES: Royse City is celebrating homecoming. The homecoming ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. No. 1 state-ranked Melissa limited Royse City to one touchdown in last week’s game: a run by Anderson, who finished with 62 yards on 11 carries. Arlington Bowie beat Little Elm 22-7 in the season opener and lost to Royse City’s District 10-6A rival Mesquite Horn, 38-13. The Volunteers were a 5-6 playoff team last season, losing 44-27 to Highland Park at the bi-district round.
CADDO MILLS FOXES
@
KRUM BOBCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Bobcat Stadium, Krum.
RECORDS: Caddo Mills (2-0), Krum (1-2).
LAST WEEK: Caddo Mills 37, Canton 34; Ponder 22, Krum 9.
LAST YEAR: Caddo Mills 41, Krum 21.
KEY PLAYERS: Caddo Mills: QB Alfonso Gonzales, WR Bentley McDaniel, H-B Josh Ivey, DE Gavin Barabas, WR Kase Helmberger, LB Harris Bethea.
Krum: QB Ty Taber, RB Haidyn Jones, WR Case Pittjanopoulos. RB Mateo Gonzales.
NOTES: Krum was a 3-7 playoff team last season. Krum has won five state basketball titles and didn’t start playing football until 2012. Caddo Mills bounced back from a rough outing against Bullard to beat Canton last week. The Caddo Mills game against Bullard was stopped in the third quarter with Bullard leading 38-28 after two Caddo Mills players were injured and airlifted to a hospital and another injured player was transported to a hospital by his parents. Caddo Mills ISD Superintendent Luke Allison reported that all three players were treated and released the next day.
QUINLAN FORD PANTHERS
@
RAINS WILDCATS
TIME: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
LOCATION: Wildcat Stadium, Emory.
RECORDS: Quinlan Ford (1-2), Rains (0-3).
LAST WEEK: Bullard 42, Quinlan Ford 24; Grand Saline 33, Rains 12.
LAST YEAR: Quinlan Ford 48, Rains 34.
KEY PLAYERS: Quinlan Ford: QB Payton Wallen, RB Zalen Morales, RB-LB Dylan Seabolt, RB Jeremiah Coleman. Rains: QB Shawn Robertson, WR Kaiden Oakes, RB Cody Koch.
NOTES: Quinlan Ford ranked among the state’s leaders in rushing yards per game in 2022 at 315.7 yards per game. The Panthers are averaging 291 yards rushing per game this season, led by Morales with 501 yards and six TDs on 63 carries. Next are Coleman (29-174, 1 TD) and Jorzig (29-164, 1 TD). Rains has also lost 28-16 to Lone Oak and 45-8 to Edgewood. Rains went 2-8 last season,
